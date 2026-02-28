Stars Receive More Bad News Regarding Tyler Seguin's Injury

Tyler Seguin’s season is officially over.

The Dallas Stars forward tore his ACL in early December, sidelining him for an extended period. While that development was a major bummer for a player who had to scratch and claw his way back from hip surgery during the 2024-25 season, there appeared to be a glimmer of hope that he would be able to play either late in the season or during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Now those hopes are gone.

There is word Dallas filed paperwork declaring Tyler Seguin out for the rest of the regular season & playoffs.



By doing this, Stars get full cap relief heading into trade deadline.



Feel for Seguin, who underwent surgery for a torn ACL. Wanted to return, but couldn’t. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 27, 2026

According to multiple reports, the Stars filed paperwork declaring Seguin out for the rest of the regular season and the playoffs. This gives the team additional cap space it can use to acquire new talent before the trade deadline on March 6.

That’s the good news for Dallas, though the loss of Seguin might outweigh any fresh faces that join the locker room for the stretch run of the regular season.

Season-Ending Injury a Major Bummer for Seguin and the Stars

Dec 2, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) injured in the game against the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images | Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

Seguin’s injury was one of the most devastating and debilitating ailments that could have struck the Stars. Over the course of 27 exceptional games, Seguin scored seven goals and tallied 10 assists, well on pace for one of his best seasons in a long time. What made matters even sadder was that Seguin battled back from hip surgery last season and played well in the playoffs until the Stars were eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference finals.

Seguin’s career has long been marred by injuries, especially over the past several years. He appeared in just 68 games during 2023-24, 20 in 2024-25 and then just 27 this season. For a player who was extremely durable in his heyday — he played in all 82 regular-season games for three consecutive seasons from 2016-19 — this recent slam of injuries is just plain old unfortunate.

What’s Next for the Stars?

By making it official that Seguin will be out for the entirety of the season, the Stars will receive $6 million in cap relief ahead of the trade deadline. That’s a lot of additional space for a team that’s going to be seeking to add.

While the Stars are playing good hockey right now — they’ve won seven in a row — the loss of star forward Mikko Rantanen for an extended period has left the squad with some glaring holes on the roster.

As such, making a trade or two — even if it’s for a player with a shorter contract (the Stars are somewhat hemmed in when it comes to taking on a player with a lengthy deal, at least until they make a decision on what they want to do with Jason Robertson) — would do Dallas and general manager Jim Nill some good.

What the Stars will do is certainly a question, but now they have the room to do it. It’s just unfortunate that it took ending Seguin’s season in order to do so.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!