Stars’ Tyler Seguin Out Long-Term After Injury
The Dallas Stars, who boast the NHL’s second-best record, have been hit with the injury bug throughout the season. Unfortunately for them, that has only gotten worse, as star forward Tyler Seguin suffered an ACL injury in last night’s overtime defeat to the New York Rangers. According to head coach Glen Gulutzan, the injury can be described as long term, and it’s likely that Seguin will be out the rest of the season.
Seguin suffered the injury early in the first period after getting tangled up with Rangers' defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov near the boards. Gavrikov fell on Seguin's right knee, causing it to bend awkwardly. He had to be helped off the ice by the training staff as well as his teammates.
Seguin’s Career Has Been Plagued by Injury
Throughout Seguin’s long tenure in the NHL, injuries have consistently been a part of his story. That has been especially true in recent campaigns, when the 33-year-old forward from Ontario has missed significant time because of several ailments, including a five-month period last season when he was sidelined after hip surgery. It was the second hip surgery of his career — the other occurred in November 2020. Despite there being good reason to believe he wouldn’t be able to return in time for the playoffs, Seguin worked hard in his rehab and rejoined the Stars for their run to the Western Conference Finals in last season’s Stanley Cup Playoffs.
“I didn’t live it with him last year, but I did talk to our leadership group here, and what I did know is just how hard and the effort that he put in to come back last year and how diligent he was,” Gulutzan said regarding Seguin. “He’s a great pro, and he’s a great leader for us. He’s been a guy, quite frankly, that I’ve been maybe the most impressed with, just his leadership ability when I’ve come in here.”
The news becomes especially tough given the strong start he's put together to begin 2025. Through 27 games, he recorded 17 points — seven goals and 10 assists. He also played in his 1,000th NHL game on Oct. 30 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, an accomplishment that underscores that despite the countless injuries he has suffered, he has still been a dependable player.
The Injury-Riddled Stars
The Stars are already behind the eight ball when it comes to injuries, as several other key pieces on the roster are also out. For instance, Dallas received news the other day that young defenseman Lian Bischel will miss six to eight weeks after suffering a lower-body injury that requires surgery. Other players who have been out of the lineup for significant periods include Jamie Benn — who returned just a couple weeks ago — Matt Duchene, Thomas Harley, Roope Hintz and Oskar Bäck, just to name a few.
Still, the Stars have risen near the top of the NHL standings, and if it weren’t for the Colorado Avalanche, the team would have the best record in the league.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!