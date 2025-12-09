Stars Streaking in New Record-Breaking Throwback Jerseys

The Dallas Stars are turning heads both on and off the ice this season. Not only have they been dominant in the standings, but their new throwback jerseys — paying homage to their 1999 Stanley Cup championship — have led to a marketing frenzy. The team rolled out the announcement of their new jersey with a highlight video of their championship run, capped by a shot of retired forward Brett Hull donning the new sweater, and the response was immediate and overwhelming.

The excitement around the jerseys hasn’t just been cosmetic. During a home game against the Mammoth at American Airlines Center, the Stars shattered a single-game NHL merchandise sales record. According to HockeyNews, the total after-tax revenue for merchandise that night was the highest for any regular-season or playoff game held at a team’s home arena, excluding outdoor events like the Winter Classic, Stadium Series, and Heritage Classic.

The Stars' throwback jerseys sold nearly 25% more inventory than any previous regular-season release and over 10% more than any playoff-day launch, proving that nostalgia paired with a cool design and smart marketing can be a serious revenue driver.

Championship roots. Modern victory.



Nothing Else Matters. pic.twitter.com/U4ZragbwhU — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 25, 2025

A Modern Twist on a Classic

The design itself nods to the past while introducing a fresh look. The 1999 championship jersey featured a dark green upper half, black on the bottom, and gold accents in the logo. The 2025 alternate keeps the two-tone approach but swaps the top half to black, the lower section to "Victory Green," and trades gold for silver accents on the stripes and logo. The result feels classic but contemporary, striking a perfect balance between honoring history and energizing the current roster.

Relentlessly reimagined yet timelessly tributed. pic.twitter.com/GevcAuQ9Xc — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 25, 2025

Dallas Stars Thriving in Throwback Jerseys

The jerseys seem to carry some of that championship mojo onto the ice. The Stars have yet to lose while wearing them. They debuted the sweaters on Black Friday, November 28, in a 4–3 win over the Mammoth.

Two days later, they wore them again to celebrate their captain’s major milestone. A few outings earlier, after returning from a scary injury, Jamie Benn scored his 400th career goal in an 8–3 demolition of the Edmonton Oilers (video below).

Welcome to the 400 club, Jamie Benn 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/vtF9tetvcH — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 26, 2025

Most recently, the Stars extended the streak to three straight games in the throwbacks with a dramatic 3–2 shootout victory over the Penguins. Miro Heiskanen continued his hot offensive start by tying the game with the goalie pulled and less than two minutes remaining. Then, as the fifth shooter, Mikko Rantanen scored the lone goal of the shootout to secure the win.

The combination of style, history, and strong performance has turned these jerseys into more than just apparel. They’ve become a symbol of the team’s current momentum.

Fans are thrilled, players are inspired, and the Stars continue to feed off the energy. With three straight wins while sporting their championship-inspired look, one can’t help but wonder: how much longer will this streak last?

