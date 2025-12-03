Stars Thriving with New-Age Mindset
The Dallas Stars have looked like one of the best teams in the league this year, but that’s been overshadowed a bit by just how terrifying the top of the Central Division has become. The league-leading Colorado Avalanche are dominating in almost every statistical category, while the streaking Minnesota Wild just snapped Colorado’s league-high 10-game winning streak.
The three of these teams have been so good that all three are top five in the NHL overall standings, including the top two sports. Combined, the Avalanche, Stars, and Wild have an absurd 24-1-5 record in their last 10 games. That’s not parody: that's dominance on a scale that's rarely seen in the NHL.
Dallas: The Deepest Threat in the NHL
Dallas is a major reason the Central feels like a playoff bracket every night. The Stars might have the deepest roster in the NHL — and it starts from the net out. Jake Oettinger remains one of the league’s most reliable goaltenders, backed by a blue line featuring breakout star Thomas Harley and Miro Heiskanen, who’s offensive touch is flourishing.
But it’s the forwards who make Dallas truly terrifying. It feels like they have two first lines, a third line that can morph into whatever the game needs, and no true fourth line at all. Tyler Seguin recently talked about that versatility — how wave after wave of pressure lets the Stars win any style of game, whether it’s a sprint, a grind, or a comeback.
And this year, they’ve backed that up with plenty of come-from-behind victories. The numbers echo that confidence: the best power play in hockey at 32.6% and the second-best shooting percentage at 13.5%.
Depth isn’t just Dallas's advantage — it’s their entire philosophy, and the return of captain Jamie Benn from a frightening injury only made them stronger. Benn wasted no time, scoring his 400th career goal and reminding everyone what he means to this team. The Stars don’t say much about any of it, unlike some other teams who clear their benches for the 400-goal milestone. They don’t have to. They just show up and win.
Rantanen’s Approach: Quality Over Volume
After a three-assist night (video below) in the Stars' recent 6-1 win over the Ottawa Senators, Mikko Rantanen was asked if passing is something he enjoys as much as scoring. His answer said everything about where The Moose's priorities.
“I always try to think just make the play that’s there. That’s why I never really think about shots on goal or something like that, because I always try to just make the play that’s there. Make the right play, that’s the mentality, and sometimes it’s passing, sometimes it’s shooting. Just try to read the game as best I can.”
With how good NHL goalies are in today’s day and age, long-range shots and hope plays are no longer nearly as effective as they once were. It’s a mindset that mirrors how the Tampa Bay Lightning play — lower than league-average shot totals but high goal totals. High-percentage looks, not hopeful ones.
Despite averaging one of the lower shots on goal per game in the NHL at 26, Dallas remains one of the league’s top-scoring teams by focusing on smart, high-percentage opportunities. The old hockey cliché of “just get pucks on net” doesn’t hold the same weight anymore. Not when stars like Rantanen are proving that patience, composure, and refusing to force plays can be just as dangerous as volume.
The Stars don’t rely on chaos, low-percentage shots, or luck plays. They take what’s available, make the most of their chances, and let their structure guide them. It’s efficient, modern, and brutally difficult to defend when the execution is this sharp. And in a division as stacked with firepower as the Central, this mentality might be their greatest separator.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!