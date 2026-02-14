Stars' Thomas Harley Admits He Never Dreamed of Scoring at Olympics

Everyone knew that Team Canada was going to take the win as they suited up for their second preliminary game against Switzerland. But while names like Connor McDavid impressed right off the bat, it was young Thomas Harley who became the highlight of the night for Team Canada.

The Dallas Stars defenseman took the pass right off McDavid and smashed it past goalie Akira Schmid at the 10:54 mark, giving his side an early 2-0 lead. But the Canadians weren't done, as they soon secured a 5-1 victory over Switzerland at the Santagiulia Arena.

The goal was a reminder of why he made this team despite criticism from some who felt either Harley or Drew Doughty should have been dropped for Matthew Schaefer or Evan Bouchard. But while that goal served as his validation, Harley kept it clean, admitting that scoring at the Olympics was never a dream he was particularly concerned with fulfilling.

Never Part of the Dream

"Honestly? No, I did not think it was going to happen," Harley told Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic. "But scoring goals is always fun, and scoring in the Olympics is very cool."

While fans and critics were quick to give their takes on his inclusion, the Tampa Bay Lightning coach understands grit. He was sure to give the 24-year-old his flowers for his precision as well as the ability to score a goal at the highest stage.

"He's got that quiet confidence to him," Jon Cooper said. "These kids that are blessed skaters, he's heady, he knows where to go, where to be, and he's got a little snarl in his game. You like that about these guys. And he was a no-brainer for us."

4 Nations Changed Everything

Feb 20, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team Canada defenseman Thomas Harley (48) before the 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey championship game against the United States at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

But while Cooper had his back, it won't be wrong to say that last year's tournament wasn't the catalyst behind Harley's growth. With linemate Miro Heiskanen out of commission, the then 23-year-old took the mantle hard and made every minute on the ice count.

"Yeah, I think so; to kind of prove to the world that you can play at that level is big," Harley said after the game. "Then you go back to the NHL, and it's just a little bit slower for you."

Stars general manager Jim Nill believes the tournament changed Harley's entire trajectory. He pointed out how Harley handled uncertainty during the event, not knowing if he would play until an hour before puck drop in some games.

Doughty Defends His Partner

Harley plays alongside Doughty again in Milan, reprising a partnership that worked well at the 4 Nations Face-Off. The veteran defenseman was quick to defend his partner when asked about the roster debate.

"Oh, I thought they were picking on me," Doughty said. "Harley is really good. I don't know how anyone can question him making the team. I'll tell you that right now."

Harley acknowledged hearing the outside noise about his roster spot but tried to stay focused on what he could control."

That approach paid off with his first Olympic goal in Canada's second consecutive victory. Canada has clinched the top spot in Group A with a 2-0 record heading into Sunday's game against France at 10:40 a.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!