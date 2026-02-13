Oilers’ Connor McDavid Shines in Canada’s Win Over Switzerland

The Olympics are Connor McDavid’s world – the rest of us are just living in it.

McDavid tallied three points in Canada’s 5-1 victory over Switzerland on Feb. 13, including the game’s opening goal with 14:15 to go in the first period. With Canada on the power play, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon whipped a pass across the ice to McDavid, who then beat Team Switzerland goalie Akira Schmid glove side to give the Canadians a 1-0 lead. That advantage would hold the rest of the way.

CONNOR MCDAVID. His first career Olympic goal.



📺 #WinterOlympics on Peacock pic.twitter.com/XlLtMF7vyy — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 13, 2026

Later in the first, he struck again. With Canada on the fast break, McDavid slung a beauty of a pass to a wide-open Thomas Harley. From there, Harley took care of the rest. It was 2-0 Canada, and while Switzerland would respond with a goal of its own to cut the deficit back to one, there was never a world where the fightin’ Connor McDavid’s were losing this game.

The victory moves Canada to 2-0 in Group A play and has clinched a bye into the quarterfinal round of the knockout stage. The game against Team France on Feb. 15, the last of the preliminary round for both squads, only matters for the French.

McDavid Makes History in First Olympic Games

McDavid’s start to his first-ever Olympics has been historic. Through two games in Milan, he has accumulated an eye-popping six points. Additionally, he became the first player ever to record six points through their first two career Olympic games that involved NHL talent. The previous record-holders were Marian Hossa and Teemu Selanne, who both accomplished the feat in 2006 with Slovakia and Finland, respectively.

Connor McDavid is the first player ever to record six points in two games to open an Olympics with NHL participation. Marian Hossa (Slovakia, 2006) and Teemu Selanne (Finland, 2006) previously had five. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 13, 2026

To make that statistic feel even more insane, Canada has scored 10 goals during the tournament, and McDavid has contributed on over half of those tallies. Unreal. But that’s just McDavid for you — he does unreal stuff on a daily basis.

Canada's Stars Shows Out Against Switzerland

Feb 12, 2026; Milan, Italy; Macklin Celebrini of Canada celebrates scoring their first goal against Czechia in a men's ice hockey group A match during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Team Canada’s roster is built on the backs of its superstars. McDavid is arguably the most potent of the group, but MacKinnon, Macklin Celebrini and Sidney Crosby — just to name a few — are also incredibly talented. Not to be outdone by McDavid, all of them made their mark against the Swiss.

Celebrini scored the second goal of his young Olympic career with 15:45 to go in the second period. Crosby, who is an Olympic legend and the leader of Team Canada, put home his first goal of the 2026 Games at the 7:28 mark of the third frame. McDavid picked up his second assist of the game on a MacKinnon score in the waning moments of the third period to make the score 5-1. It was an all-around effort from Canada’s stars, which just shows how tough it’s going to be for any team to take down the red and white.

What’s Next in Group A?

The Canadians will match up with Team France on Feb. 15 in their final game of the preliminary round. The contest will start at 10:40 a.m. EST. Team Switzerland will face Czechia on Feb. 15 at 6 a.m. EST in its final preliminary round game.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!