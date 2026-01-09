Red Wings’ Patrick Kane Etches Name in NHL History

As the final buzzer sounded on the Detroit Red Wings’ Jan. 8 contest against the Vancouver Canucks, the scene was one of pure euphoria. Detroit had just picked up a 5-1 win that kept the team tied for first place in the Atlantic Division with the Montreal Canadiens, but that wasn’t the reason for the bliss. Instead, all the attention was on a 19-year veteran of the league — one who’s seen it all and one who’d been waiting for this moment to come for quite some time.

Patrick Kane has scored a lot of goals in his life. Whether it was as a Stanley Cup champion with the Chicago Blackhawks or during his brief stint with the New York Rangers, Kane has always been one of the best American goal scorers of all time. Now it’s official. After a two-goal performance against the Canucks, Kane reached the 500-goal mark for his NHL career.

“Obviously I had a first act to my career with a different team,” Kane said during a postgame speech to his teammates, “but I am so happy to do this in a Red Wings uniform.”

Ironically, the only one still wearing his Red Wings sweater was Kane — the rest of the team was wearing T-shirts honoring the historic accomplishment.

“It was cool in the moment, but I think coming into the locker room and seeing the guys wearing the T-shirts, going around to thank everyone and then listening to [Dylan Larkin’s] speech. … This organization took a chance on me a few years ago, coming back from a surgery that not a lot of guys have come back from, and now I’ve been here to be part of this group getting better and better.”

A Special Moment

Jan 8, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane (88) receives congratulations from teammates after he scores his 500 career goal in the third period against the Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Kane came into the evening with 498 career goals and was able to hit 499 with a little more than 30 seconds remaining in the first period. At that point, everybody in Little Caesars Arena knew what needed to happen next: Kane had to score again.

They got their wish. After the Canucks emptied their net down 3-1 in the third period, Kane struck. He tossed one into the empty net, giving the Red Wings a comfortable 4-1 advantage and also securing his place in the record books. Not only did he become the 50th player in league history to score 500 goals, but he also became just the fifth American-born player to reach that milestone.

“I’m just kind of relieved to get it over with, to be honest with you,” Kane said after the game. “It’s still a really cool feeling, obviously. Coming into tonight at 498 and scoring one in the first, and then I’m not usually on the ice when the net is empty, it was nice to get that opportunity. Then hearing the crowd erupt a little when I got on the ice was pretty cool. And then obviously getting the puck right away and having a chance to put it in the net for 500 was a great feeling.”

Only Mike Modano (561), Keith Tkachuk (538), Jeremy Roenick (513) and Joe Mullen (502) stand alongside Kane as U.S.-born hockey players to score at least 500 goals. Additionally, Kane became the sixth Red Wing to score his 500th career goal while wearing a Detroit uniform, joining Gordie Howe, Dino Ciccarelli, Steve Yzerman, Pat Verbeek and Brendan Shanahan.

Could There Be More?

The next benchmark in Kane’s sights is Modano’s 1,374 points, which is currently the most by an American-born player. Kane currently sits at 1,369, meaning he could reach that mark any day now.

Also, if Kane’s son has his way, his dad will be reaching 600 goals before anybody knows it.

Trick wants his dad to score 600 goals AND not retire until he's 75...



We think Patrick Kane can do it 😅

Kane will try to break Modano’s point record in a heavyweight bout with the Canadiens on Jan. 10. If he can’t do it then, he’ll have more shots against the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 12 and the Boston Bruins on Jan. 13.

