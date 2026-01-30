Three Americans Who Could Vie For Patrick Kane's Record

Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane etched his name into NHL history with his most recent point. With it, he surpassed Mike Modano to become the highest-scoring American-born player in NHL history.

The achievement was another feather in the cap for the Red Wings veteran. With a career points per game average of 1.03, three Stanley Cups, a regular-season and postseason MVP award, and a scoring title, Kane's Hockey Hall of Fame application now bears the title of top-scoring United States player.

It took Kane 19 seasons and 1,342 games to reach 1,375 points and set the new record. Now, the rest of the American-born NHL players are eyeing a new all-time leader. The question becomes, who will dethrone Kane?

These three United States forwards are the top candidates to surpass or come close to usurping Kane's new record.

Kyle Connor - Dark Horse Candidate

If there is one dark horse candidate who could do it, it's Winnipeg Jets winger Kyle Connor. The 29-year-old forward has 643 points in 666 games, putting him just below the needed pace.

However, Connor has consistently been an underrated player in his NHL career. Despite that, he has seven seasons scoring more than 30 goals and four seasons with 70+ points.

Since 2021-2022, he's averaged over a point per game. He missed 17 games during the 2023-2024 season, but in the three other full seasons he played, he exceeded 80 points in each campaign and exceeded 90 points twice.

There's no denying he's taken his game to another level, but how long can he sustain that increased production? If the answer is for another 600 games, Connor might be the name to watch.

Jan 6, 2026; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel (9) skates into the Winnipeg Jets zone during the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-Imagn Images | Terrence Lee-Imagn Images

Jack Eichel - A Strong Bet

It's hard to believe, but we are 11 seasons into Jack Eichel's career. The Vegas Golden Knights center has lived up to expectations and then some as the No. 2 pick of the 2015 NHL Draft. In 662 games, he's amassed 258 goals and 669 points.

He's just off the pace needed to one day pass Kane, but there's good news for Eichel. As he's entered his prime, he's gotten better and better. He's also stayed healthier and is coming off the most productive offensive season of his NHL career with 94 points in 77 games.

If he can continue that pace for the next few seasons, he will be right on track. Thankfully, he's in a great situation in Vegas. He remains the top pivot on a perennial Stanley Cup contender that continues to invest in a championship team. That's a circumstance priming Eichel for more and more points over the next phase of his career.

Auston Matthews - Captain America Poised for Top Spot

The top bet to overtake Kane one day is the captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs and the United States Olympic team, Auston Matthews. His 1.14 points per game smashes Kane's mark, and Matthews is still just 28 years old. He's been a prolific scorer since the first moment he stepped onto an NHL rink, scoring at least 30 goals per season in nine campaigns to start his career. Through 677 games, he has 772 points.

The California-born center hasn't reached the top of the NHL mountain yet, but thankfully, we're not talking about best overall careers. While he tries to take Toronto to the promised land and end their Stanley Cup drought, he continues to rack up goals and points at a torrid pace. Through 48 games played this season alone, he already has 26 goals.

Simply put, Matthews is on his way to becoming the highest-scoring American player in NHL history. It's just a matter of staying healthy and consistent for the next 700 NHL games.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!