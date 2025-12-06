Jets’ Kyle Connor on Red Hot Stretch
The former President's Trophy winners in the Winnipeg Jets have not had a great start to their year as they sit in six place in the Central Division with a record of 13-12-1 with 27 points, but one of their star forwards is doing everything he can to try and get his team out of the basement and back into the playoffs.
Kyle Connor is really starting to light up the scoreboard, as coming into their recent game against the Buffalo Sabres, he had 14 goals and 18 assists and goals in each of his past three games. In Winnipeg's recent matchup against the Sabres, though, Connor scored again as he tallied his 15th goal of the year.
Connor is showing the Jets' front office and coaching staff that he can do what it takes to carry his team offensively. Now he should not be doing everything, but as of late, it seems like that has been the case for the forward. Connor is just a natural at goal scoring, as he tallies a ton every year.
If anyone is going to help the Jets climb the standings and get back into playoff contention, it is going to be Connor. He is one of those core pieces for Winnipeg that will get his team a tying goal or winning goal in a crucial moment with no questions asked; he is that good.
Kyle Connor is a one-of-a-kind player and the Jets are lucky to have him
Connor is one of those players that the Jets are possibly not going to find again in another NHL Draft. He has been that good with the Jets, and it shows. Last season in the historic season for the franchise, Connor tallied 41 goals and 56 assists while playing in all 82 games.
He is also somebody that is playing top six minutes with guys like Gabriel Vilardi and Mark Scheifele, meaning Connor is able to get production on the board almost every game. And these guys all play on the top two Jets power-play units on a nightly basis.
Connor is going to continue to produce well on a game-to-game basis for the Jets because he is that good. He is one of the guys for his team that gives it his all every game and he can just be relied upon in any scenario.
This is Connor's 10th season with the Jets, and it has not felt like that many years. The Jets are seriously lucky to have him around, and with Connor on the roster, the team will always have a chance to win it all.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!