Oilers' Connor McDavid Reaches Season Milestone in Blowout Win

Connor McDavid made history yet again tonight. The Edmonton Oilers captain became the first player to reach 100 points in the 2025-26 NHL season, hitting the milestone in just 60 games during an 8-1 demolition of the Los Angeles Kings.

McDavid picked up his 100th point on Leon Draisaitl's power-play goal, fittingly assisting on a score from his longtime linemate. The milestone came as the Oilers dominated the struggling Kings, scoring seven goals and cruising to an easy victory at Rogers Place.

With his ninth 100-point season, McDavid joins exclusive territory in NHL history. Only fellow Edmonton legend and Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky with 15 and Pittsburgh icon Mario Lemieux with 10 have recorded more 100-point campaigns than the Oilers captain.

McDavid now stands alone in the third spot ahead of Marcel Dionne, surpassing the Hall of Famer who finished his career with eight 100-point seasons. For a 28-year-old still in his prime, the possibility of catching Lemieux or even threatening Gretzky's record no longer seems impossible.

Sixth Straight Season

This marks McDavid's sixth consecutive 100-point campaign, a streak that began in 2020-21 and shows no signs of ending. His consistency at the elite level separates him from nearly every player in modern NHL history.

McDavid entered the Olympic break with 96 points in 58 games, the most before any Olympic break in league history. He picked up where he left off after returning from Italy, needing just two more games to cross the century mark.

Reaching 100 points in 60 games or fewer is a feat McDavid has now accomplished four times in his career. Only Gretzky with 13 times, Lemieux with eight, and Phil Esposito with five have hit that benchmark more often.

McDavid's current pace of 35 goals and 65 assists in 60 games puts him on track for another monster season. If he maintains this production, he could challenge for 140 points or more by season's end.

Blowout Performance

The Kings never stood a chance on Thursday night. Edmonton exploded for two goals in the first period, three in the second, and three more in the third period to put the game completely out of reach. McDavid finished with a goal and an assist, giving him two points on the night.

Leon Draisaitl is leading the scoreboard in points with three points and a goal, seemingly making up for Germany's loss in the Olympics. Linemate Zach Hyman has been equally devastating with one goal and two helpers to make short work of the Kings tonight.

The Art Ross Race

McDavid now holds a commanding lead in the Art Ross Trophy race. Nathan MacKinnon sits closest to him in the scoring race, but McDavid's offensive dominance has him firmly in control of another scoring title. The question isn't whether McDavid will win the Art Ross.

It's how high he can push his point total before the season ends. At his current pace, another 150-point season isn't out of the question. Connor McDavid reached 100 points first for the sixth time in his career. The only players to accomplish that feat more often are Gretzky and Lemieux. That's the kind of company McDavid keeps every single season.

