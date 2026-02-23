Oilers Checking In on Flyers Defender as Trade Deadline Approaches

The Edmonton Oilers have joined the growing list of teams pursuing Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen ahead of the March 6 trade deadline. The Finnish defenseman could provide the right-shot presence Edmonton has desperately sought to pair with Darnell Nurse on their second defensive pairing.

NHL insider Anthony Di Marco reported that the Flyers received significant traction on Ristolainen during the Olympic break. Interest increased as Finland's tournament progressed and Ristolainen's play continued to impress at Milano Cortina 2026.

Di Marco confirmed the Oilers and Boston Bruins have checked in on the 30-year-old defenseman. Five or six teams have contacted Philadelphia about Ristolainen over the past two weeks, with word circulating that interest is rising.

Long-Standing Need

The Oilers have searched for a top-four, right-shot rearguard to play alongside Nurse for what feels like ages. Di Marco wrote that Edmonton's need for this specific type of defenseman dates back to what feels like the beginning of time.

Ristolainen would fill that exact role if the Oilers can navigate the significant financial obstacles standing in their way. The 6-foot-4 defenseman brings size, physicality and defensive reliability to anchor a pairing with the sometimes-struggling Nurse.

The Bruins may have conducted more of a cursory look rather than a serious pursuit, but Edmonton's interest appears genuine based on their roster construction needs.

Cap Space Gymnastics Required

The major hurdle facing Edmonton is salary cap management. According to PuckPedia, the Oilers have slightly more than $1 million in projected deadline cap space. Absorbing Ristolainen's $5.1 million annual cap hit would require significant financial maneuvering.

The contract commitment extends beyond this season as well. Ristolainen carries that $5.1 million cap hit through next season, meaning Edmonton would need to create substantial room both now and for 2026-27.

Di Marco suggested Andrew Mangiapane could theoretically go back to Philadelphia to make the dollars work. The forward's season has been an unmitigated disaster in Edmonton after signing as a free agent last summer.

Feb 20, 2026; Milan, Italy; Rasmus Ristolainen (55) of Finland chases the puck during the third period against Canada in a men's ice hockey semifinal during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Mangiapane carries a $3.6 million cap hit through next season. Moving him would create enough space to absorb Ristolainen's contract, though the Flyers would need retention or a third team involved to make the mathematics work completely.

Deadline Money Challenges

Di Marco noted that money is often the trickiest part for contending teams at this time of year. Most playoff-bound clubs have pushed their spending right to the salary cap limit just to reach contention in the first place.

If Edmonton can swing the financial gymnastics correctly, acquiring Ristolainen would represent a significant addition to their blueline. The Oilers need defensive stability as they chase their third consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearance after falling short the past two seasons.

The NHL roster freeze was lifted on February 23 as the Olympic tournament concluded. Teams can now resume trade negotiations with 11 days remaining before the deadline.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!