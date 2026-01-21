Jake McCabe and Three Other NHL DFS Value Defensemen (January 21st)

The Wednesday Main Slate for NHL DFS is not lean. We have six games at our disposal, but it does offer some fun matchups. Right now, the goal is to get a little creative with the defensive side of things. Often what happens here is the blueline gets forgotten. Defenders have several ways to gain points via blocks and hits along with the usual offensive possibilities.

All players will be $4,500 or cheaper in at least one if not both sites.

Jake McCabe, D (TOR) — $4,600 (FanDuel) | $2,900 (DraftKings)

While the focus will be on Auston Matthews and rightfully so, at Fantasy On SI, we look elsewhere. Jake McCabe is exceedingly cheap and does not produce a lot of actual points (17 in 47 starts). However, he racks up points in other ways. McCabe blocks shots, gets hits, and even the occasional shots on goal.

The reason why McCabe's price is higher on FanDuel is simple. After all, they realize that McCabe plays Top-4 minutes. He racks up time and usually against some tough competition. If someone does want to take a swing, Morgan Rielly is only $4,300 on DraftKings ($5,500 on FanDuel).

Cam York, D (PHI) — $4,900 (FanDuel) | $4,000 (DraftKings)

Cam York is a big risk on Wednesday night in Utah. The Philadelphia Flyers defensemen plays top minutes and lately has been combining blocked shots with shots on net. While the Flyers have lost four of five, York has still seen 22+ minutes of ice time a contest. He has nine blocked shots in his previous two games.

Against the New York Rangers on Saturday, York had four shots on goal and three scoring chances. The Flyers just could not convert enough opportunities early.

NHL GameScore Impact Card for Philadelphia Flyers on 2025-11-06 pic.twitter.com/v2G07jsm8L — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) November 7, 2025

The hope is that he starts tapping into more games like this from November.

Josh Manson, D (COL) — $4,600 (FanDuel) | $3,800 (DraftKings)

Injuries in Colorado have forced the hands of the Avalanche. Manson suddenly has a slightly more prolific role and has produced at a double digit rate in consecutive contests on DraftKings. Manson gains more attraction because he can produce offense from time to time. Everyone focuses on that four point effort versus Ottawa.

However, the idea he has generated multiple shots on goal in four of five contests is more helpful. Also, Manson likes to hit, block, and occasionally fight. Okay, fighting is not necessary but that physicality gets him engaged.

Also, Manson plays for the best team on Earth right now err hockey. Some may want to look at Sam Malinski from Colorado who has more offensive upside but more risk.

Brett Kulak, D (PIT) — $4,100 (FanDuel) | $2,900 (DraftKings)

This is one of those hair-brained schemes. Honestly, with Erik Karlsson out and Kris Letang banged up somewhat, it is worth a shot. Brett Kulak has shown in spurts he can provide a little bit of offense to go with some defensive upside. It is an undeniable risk given he just snapped a long offensive drought.

However, Kulak has eight blocked shots in his past five games and 10 shots on goal in that span. Pittsburgh is playing one of the worst defensive teams in Calgary (24th in DFS points to defensemen). This is at least worth a shot in the dark.

