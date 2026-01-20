Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Adam Fantilli, Rasmus Dahlin, Zach Hyman)

Tuesday night brings us a modest eight-game slate in the NHL after a big 10-game slate on Monday night.

I’m targeting Adam Fantilli, Rasmus Dahlin, and Zach Hyman for my picks tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Jan. 20.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 20

Adam Fantilli OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-115) vs. Senators

Rasmus Dahlin OVER 0.5 Points (-130) at Predators

Zach Hyman Anytime Goalscorer (+130) vs. Devils

The Columbus Blue Jackets are one of my NHL best bets for tonight, and I’m doubling down with Adam Fantilli to rack up the shots on goal.

Fantilli has 25 shots in nine January games, with 3+ SOG in seven of those nine contests. However, those two outliers were both on the road, where Fantilli has tended to shoot the puck less this season.

The Jackets center has 3+ SOG in 30 of 48 games this season, but 15 of 22 home games. Overall, he has 69 SOG in 22 home games and 63 SOG in 26 road games this season.

The Red Wings just had 34 shots on goal on Sunday against Ottawa, and the Blue Jackets have been firing the puck on net more with Bowness behind the bench. Look for Fantilli to keep shooting the puck at home – he has 3+ SOG in four straight home games and 10 of his last 11.

The Buffalo Sabres have turned a corner, and so has Rasus Dahlin. The top defenseman is up to 35 points (7 goals, 28 assists) in 44 games this season as the Sabres are right in the thick of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference.

Dahlin is riding a five-game point streak and has seven points in as many games. Dating back to the beginning of December, he has 19 points in 22 games as the Sabres have gone 15-6-1.

The Predators just allowed seven goals to the Golden Knights, and three to the Avalanche and Oilers prior to that. The Sabres should be able to put up at least a few goals, and Dahlin is a good bet to get in on the action at this -130 price.

The Devils won a hard-fought battle in overtime against Calgary last night, and now head to Edmonton to take on a hot Oilers team. Edmonton is coming off 5-0 and 6-0 wins over the Blues and Canucks to right the ship after two straight losses.

Oilers winger Zach Hyman has been heating up in the past few weeks. He missed the start of the season due to a wrist injury suffered in the playoffs, and that hampered him out of the gate. He scored his first goal in his seventh game, and had two in 11 games before breaking out with a hat trick on December 11.

Since that hat trick, Hyman has 17 goals in 20 games. He scored twice against the Blues and once in Vancouver for a two-game goal streak, and he now has seven goals in as many games since December 8.

