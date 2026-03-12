Oilers' Connor McDavid Chasing 400 Goals Against Surging Stars

Connor McDavid is chasing 400 goals against the Dallas Stars when the Edmonton Oilers visit the American Airlines Center to face a Dallas squad that has steamrolled through the Western Conference. The Oilers captain enters needing just three goals to reach the milestone after scoring in the 4-3 victory over Colorado.

The Edmonton star leads the NHL scoring race with 110 points through 65 games, sitting six points ahead of Nathan MacKinnon and Nikita Kucherov. McDavid recorded a goal and an assist against the Avalanche to extend his road point streak to 19 games, continuing his dominant stretch away from Rogers Place.

The Oilers continue their brutal tour through the Central Division's elite after securing back-to-back wins for the first time in weeks. Edmonton sits tied for second in the Pacific Division with Vegas at 72 points, trailing the Anaheim Ducks by three points with just 17 games remaining in the season.

Dallas Rides Historic Surge

The Stars present Edmonton's toughest test yet on this road trip. Dallas has gone 12-0-1 since January 23, matching the second-longest point streak in franchise history with 13 consecutive games earning at least one point. Only the 1998-99 team that won the Stanley Cup posted a longer run at 15 games.

Not to mention, they also sit just five points behind Colorado for first place in the Central Division with a 40-14-10 record. The Stars extended their streak earlier this week with a 2-1 victory over Vegas behind Jake Oettinger's 26 saves and Jamie Benn's power-play goal.

Mar 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) celebrate on the ice after the victory over the Vegas Golden Knights at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The side has been especially dominant on the power play, scoring in 10 consecutive games, the longest such streak in the NHL this season. Dallas has become one of the league's most dangerous teams with the man advantage, creating problems for opponents trying to stay disciplined.

Milestone Within Reach

McDavid's pursuit of 400 goals adds extra intrigue to the matchup. The Oilers captain has 36 goals this season and sits at 397 for his career, putting the milestone within striking distance if he can produce one of his signature multi-goal performances.

The 27-year-old has dominated the scoring race all season despite Edmonton's inconsistent play. His 74 assists lead the league and his 1.69 points per game pace ranks among the best in hockey.

Edmonton needs points desperately as they fight to avoid sliding into a Western Conference wild card spot. The Oilers have won three of their last four games but remain in a tight battle with Vegas and other Pacific Division contenders for playoff positioning heading into the final month.

