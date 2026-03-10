Two Art Ross Contenders Collide as Oilers Visit Avalanche

Two art Ross contenders collide in one of the season's most anticipated regular-season matchups. Connor McDavid leads the NHL scoring race with 108 points, while Nathan MacKinnon sits four points behind with 104 as the Edmonton Oilers visit the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.

The contest marks the first meeting between the Olympic teammates since Canada's heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Team USA in the gold medal game at Milano Cortina 2026 last month. McDavid earned tournament MVP honors despite the silver medal finish, while MacKinnon helped lead the Canadian attack throughout the competition.

Both superstars have continued their dominant play since returning to NHL action. McDavid enters riding an 18-game road point streak, sitting six assists shy of 800 for his career. MacKinnon leads the league with 43 goals and has carried Colorado to the top of the Western Conference standings.

Playoff Implications

The matchup carries significant playoff implications for Edmonton. The Oilers sit third in the Pacific Division and desperately need points to avoid sliding into a wild card spot that would likely mean a first-round date with this same Colorado squad.

Edmonton earned a crucial 4-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights to begin their four-game road trip. Vasily Podkolzin and Leon Draisaitl scored third-period goals to secure the win, while Connor Ingram made 24 saves to improve to 3-3-0 on the road this season.

The Oilers carry extra motivation after their last meeting with Colorado ended in disaster. The Avalanche rolled to a 9-1 victory at Rogers Place on November 8, handing Edmonton one of their worst losses of the season despite going perfect on the penalty kill.

Offensive Firepower

The contest features two of the league's highest-scoring teams. Colorado leads the NHL with 3.79 goals per game, while Edmonton ranks third at 3.55. The Oilers boast the league's top power play at 32.8 percent, creating danger whenever they draw penalties.

Beyond the marquee matchup between McDavid and MacKinnon, the game showcases elite defensemen battling for scoring supremacy. Evan Bouchard leads all blueliners with 73 points, while Cale Makar sits third among defensemen with 66 points for the Avalanche.

Two 100-point players separated by just four points in the Art Ross Trophy race go head-to-head when Connor McDavid (35-73—108) and the @EdmontonOilers visit Nathan MacKinnon (43-61—104) and the @Avalanche on @NHL_On_TNT, @Sportsnet & @TVASports. pic.twitter.com/FVXOEPCb8T — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 10, 2026

"I thought we did everything we've been talking about," Ingram said after the Vegas victory. "We talked about packing it tight in the D zone and just playing good defense."

The goaltender added that Edmonton's offensive talent gives them confidence to play structured hockey.

"We're good enough," Ingram explained. "We're going to get chances no matter what, so as long as we take care of the puck in that end, we're going to be fine."

For the Oilers, this is a chance at redemption for the 9-1 humiliation. For the Avs, it is a chance to solidify themselves as the playoff favorites.

