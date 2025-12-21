Oilers' Connor McDavid Looks to Stay Hot vs. Golden Knights

Connor McDavid is on fire, and the Vegas Golden Knights are about to feel the heat.

The Edmonton Oilers welcome Vegas to Rogers Place on Sunday, and their captain enters the matchup riding one of the hottest streaks of his career.

McDavid has recorded at least one point in nine consecutive games, putting up 23 points over that span with 11 goals and 12 assists.

Those are the kind of numbers that win scoring titles and MVP awards, and McDavid is showing no signs of slowing down.

Oilers Playing Their Best Hockey

Edmonton isn't just relying on McDavid to carry them either. In their last nine games, they've secured at least one point in seven games with six wins and an overtime loss.

While their start to the season had fans worried, the team seems to have finally found its rhythm as they maintain their place in the playoff race.

Dec 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) celebrates with center Connor McDavid (97) and center Leon Draisaitl (29) after scoring on Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Over the past few games, the Oilers have shown hints of that same brilliance that had carried them to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals.

While McDavid's hot streak got their offense up a notch, Edmonton has also tightened its defense and Calvin Pickard has significantly improved his game between the pipes.

Historically Dominant Against Vegas

The Oilers also hold a psychological edge over their opponents. Since the 2021-22 season, the Oilers maintained their upper hand over the Golden Knights with 10 wins and just four losses in 15 matchups.

That kind of dominance doesn't happen by accident. The Oilers have consistently found ways to exploit Vegas and come out on top when these two teams meet.

Whether it's McDavid taking over games or the supporting cast stepping up, Edmonton has proven they match up well against the Golden Knights. Vegas is a good team and a legitimate Stanley Cup contender, but the Oilers have their number.

Connor McDavid aims to remain hot as the #Oilers welcome Vegas to @RogersPlace. We've got your game notes, presented by @dirtylaundryvin🍷📝 #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/OFSin5lB7O — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 21, 2025

Can McDavid Keep It Going?

The nine-game point streak has McDavid in elite company, and every game he extends it brings more attention to just how dominant he's been. Eleven goals and 12 assists in nine games is video game production, the kind of output that reminds everyone why McDavid is considered the best player in the world.

Vegas will have a game plan to try and shut him down. Every team does. The problem is that even when opponents focus all their defensive attention on McDavid, he still finds ways to produce. And when teams overcommit to stopping him, it opens up opportunities for Leon Draisaitl and the rest of Edmonton's offensive weapons.

Sunday's matchup against the Golden Knights is another chance for the Oilers to prove they're legitimate contenders. With McDavid playing at this level and the team finding consistency, Edmonton is starting to look like the dangerous playoff team everyone expected them to be.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!