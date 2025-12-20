Oilers Survive Eastern Conference Gauntlet, Now Comes the Easy Part

The Edmonton Oilers can finally exhale. After a grueling first half of the season that saw them travel to the Eastern Conference an absurd number of times, they're done making those cross-country trips for the rest of the year.

According to Jason Gregor, that schedule advantage could be exactly what the Oilers need to turn their season around. Speaking on DFO Rundown, Gregor highlighted just how lopsided the Oilers' schedule has been and why the second half should look very different.

It's December 19, and the Oilers don't have to go to the Eastern Conference again. Let that sink in. They've already played 22 road games, and 16 of those were in the Eastern time zone. That's a massive amount of travel condensed into the first half of the season, and it takes a toll on any team.

It's an Easy Road from Here

Gregor broke down what the rest of the schedule looks like, and it's night and day compared to what the Oilers have already endured.

"I was looking at their games now, the rest of the way," Gregor said. "I think they play six games in the Central time zone, eight in the Pacific, and all the rest are in their Mountain time zone. That makes a big difference, especially when traveling late in the year from the Mountain to the Eastern time zone."

Playing the majority of your remaining games in friendly time zones is a huge advantage. The Oilers won't have to deal with late-night flights, jet lag, or the physical grind of constantly crossing multiple time zones. That's the kind of thing that adds up over the course of a long season.

Still in the Hunt

Despite their slow start, the Oilers have put themselves in a position to make a run. They're just two points back of the Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas has three games in hand, which complicates things, but Edmonton is still very much in the playoff race.

The favorable schedule could be the difference between making the playoffs and missing out. If the Oilers can take advantage of the easier travel and pile up wins against opponents in their own time zone, they'll be right back in the thick of the Pacific Division race.

The Jarry Problem

Dec 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) during warmups before a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The one major concern is Tristan Jarry's health. The Oilers just traded for Jarry to solve their goaltending issues, and he got injured in his third game with the team. Gregor speculated it looks like a muscle strain, possibly a groin or core muscle, which could be anywhere from one week to four weeks, depending on severity.

"Edmonton's really got to hope here that this Tristan Jarry injury is just a short-term thing," Gregor said. "If it's a long-term thing, that could be a big problem."

The goalie market is barren right now. Buffalo won't trade Alex Lyon after he's won four straight. Montreal's Montembeault carries a $3.1 million cap hit nobody wants. Carolina's Brandon Bussi has won 11 of 12 games, so the Hurricanes aren't moving him.

The Oilers may have to call up Connor Ingram or Olivier Rodrigue and hope Jarry's injury isn't serious. If the schedule is finally working in their favor, the last thing they need is a goaltending crisis derailing their momentum.

