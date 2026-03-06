Connor Murphy Set for Oilers Debut After Trade

Defenseman Connor Murphy is set to make his Edmonton Oilers debut tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes after arriving in Edmonton as part of a two-trade flurry with the Chicago Blackhawks. The 32-year-old missed the Oilers' overtime victory over Ottawa due to a late arrival.

Murphy wasn't the only acquisition made by Edmonton this week, as they also added Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach in separate transactions with the Blackhawks. GM Stan Bowman remains positive that with these new names on the roster, the franchise will finally address its ongoing struggles.

Despite holding onto their number two spot in the Pacific Division, the season remains highly competitive, and a four-game losing streak has left Oilers Nation worried. With a Murphy now guarding the Oilers' blue line, Bowman is sure that they are ready for the final push for the playoffs.

Defensive Presence Addresses Critical Needs

Murphy brings size and defensive reliability to Edmonton's blueline. The six-foot-four, 212-pound defenseman spent nine seasons with Chicago, establishing himself as one of the league's better shutdown blueliners.

His addition helps address Edmonton's goals-against struggles and penalty-kill deficiencies. Murphy's right-shot profile also allows the Oilers to balance their defensive pairings with a lefty and righty on each duo.

Jan 22, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy (5) watches the play against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

He is expected to begin his tenure alongside Jake Walman based on his first two practice sessions. Murphy arrived earlier this week but has adjusted quickly to his new surroundings and systems.

"Honestly, any NHL game, you have some nerves, but here you obviously have high expectations for yourself to try to perform and do your best and show what you have," Murphy said after practice.

The veteran emphasized building his game gradually while gaining comfort with Edmonton's systems. "Obviously, I want to do that and just bring energy and build my game," he explained. "I'm getting better every day, more comfortable with the systems and linemates, and hopefully we can get a win tomorrow."

Scouting Report on Former Teammates

Murphy provided insight on Edmonton's other Chicago acquisitions. He praised Dickinson's defensive reliability and leadership qualities while highlighting Dach's physical presence and character.

"Jason's just such a solid defensive center," Murphy said about his former teammate. "The last few years, he's matched up against the top lines of every team and done a great job of it."

Murphy credited Dickinson's faceoff ability and penalty-kill contributions as valuable assets. "Whether it's in the face-off circle or penalty kill, he's been a big part of it, and he's a veteran player who's so calm," he noted.

Regarding Dach, Murphy emphasized the young forward's engine and physicality. "Dacher also has an engine and is a big guy who has some poise at the puck in the corners for a young guy," Murphy explained.

He highlighted Dach's team-leading hit totals with Chicago and strong character.

"He's one of those guys who's a fun, goofy young guy that gets along with everyone," Murphy said. "He was accepted right away by all the teammates and vets."

Playoff Race Intensifies Acquisition Impact

Chicago retained half of Murphy's $4.4 million cap hit and Dickinson's $4.75 million salary. Both contracts expire at season's end, minimizing Edmonton's long-term financial commitment while maximizing immediate roster impact.

The Oilers compete in a tight Pacific Division race with Vegas, Anaheim, Seattle and San Jose. Edmonton secured depth pieces and defensive stability as they push toward another postseason appearance following last year's Stanley Cup Final run.

