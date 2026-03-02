Oilers Acquire Connor Murphy From Blackhawks On Favorable Contract

The Edmonton Oilers made their first significant move ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring veteran defenseman Connor Murphy from the Chicago Blackhawks for a 2028 second-round pick, Sportsnet's Mark Spector reported.

Chicago will retain half of Murphy's $4.4 million cap hit, bringing his cost to the Oilers down to $2.2 million.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period praised the acquisition immediately after it was announced. The move addresses Edmonton's need for right-shot defensive help, but it might not be the last addition the team makes this week.

With the playoffs less than six weeks away, this remains a significant addition to the Oilers' blue line

OIlers Not Done Shopping

"Solid move by the Oilers to get Connor Murphy out of Chicago at 50% retained salary," Pagnotta wrote. "He comes in at $2.2M, which was made possible for the Oilers with Janmark on LTIR and Mangiapane sent down."

Solid move by the Oilers to get Connor Murphy out of Chicago at 50% retained salary. He comes in at $2.2M, which was made possible for the Oilers with Janmark on LTIR and Mangiapane sent down. We’ll see if they can add a 3C over the next few days. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 2, 2026

Pagnotta noted the Oilers aren't finished making moves as the March 6 deadline approaches.

"We'll see if they can add a 3C over the next few days," he said, indicating Edmonton is still searching for third-line center depth to complement their star-studded top two lines.

The Oilers have struggled defensively all season despite their offensive firepower, led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Murphy brings a steady, defensive presence to a blue line that has allowed too many goals.

What Murphy Brings

Feb 2, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy (5) skates with the puck during the second period against the San Jose Sharks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

The 32-year-old right-shot defenseman has spent the last nine seasons with the Blackhawks after being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes in 2017. This season, Murphy has four goals and 13 points in 60 games while averaging over 16 minutes per night.

Murphy's value extends beyond his modest point totals. He's a physical, stay-at-home defenseman who excels on the penalty kill. Chicago's penalty kill ranks first in the NHL this season, and Murphy has been a key part of that success.

The 6-foot-4, 212-pound defenseman has blocked 87 shots and delivered 62 hits this season. Over his 13-year NHL career, Murphy has played 805 games with 47 goals, 126 assists, 1,561 blocked shots and 1,634 hits.

Bowman Connection

Oilers general manager Stan Bowman knows Murphy well. Bowman was the one who originally brought Murphy to Chicago in June 2017, sending Niklas Hjalmarsson to Arizona in the deal.

The Oilers are acquiring Connor Murphy from the Blackhawks in exchange for a second-round pick, per @SportsnetSpec 🔄



Chicago will retain 50% of Murphy’s $4.4M cap hit.#NHLTradeDeadline | @bet365ca pic.twitter.com/JOTSnYEVCj — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 2, 2026

Now, Bowman gets a second chance to deploy Murphy, this time in Edmonton's playoff push. The familiarity between GM and player should help Murphy integrate quickly into his new team.

Playoff Opportunity

Murphy has never played in the Stanley Cup Playoffs outside of the 2020 COVID bubble. At 32 years old and as a pending unrestricted free agent, this represents his best chance to finally experience a genuine postseason run.

For Chicago, moving Murphy continues their rebuild while bringing back draft capital. For Edmonton, he's a low-risk addition who fills an immediate need on the right side of their defense.

The Oilers made the cap space work by placing Mattias Janmark on long-term injured reserve and demoting Adam Mangiapane to the AHL. Now they can continue shopping for that elusive third-line center before Friday's deadline.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!