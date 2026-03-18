Oilers GM Expects Leon Draisaitl Back for End of Regular Season

The Edmonton Oilers received positive news regarding Leon Draisaitl's injury status. General manager Stan Bowman told Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman that the star center should return before the regular season concludes if his recovery progresses as expected.

Draisaitl sustained a lower-body injury during the first period of their victory over Nashville. The German superstar left the game after taking a hard hit from Predators forward Ozzy Wiesblatt, attempting to return for two shifts before shutting down for the remainder of the contest.

The Oilers initially announced Draisaitl would miss the rest of the regular season with 14 games remaining. Bowman's updated timeline provides hope that Edmonton's top offensive weapon could rejoin the lineup for crucial late-season matchups as the team fights to secure playoff positioning.

No Surgery Required

The most encouraging aspect of Bowman's update came with the revelation that Draisaitl will not require surgical intervention. Avoiding surgery allows for a more predictable recovery timeline and eliminates the complications that often accompany procedures requiring extended rehabilitation periods.

"If everything goes as scheduled, he should be back at the end of the regular season," Bowman told Friedman. "Does not need surgery." The Oilers finish their regular season schedule on April 16, with playoffs beginning two days later on April 18. the

Oilers GM Stan Bowman on Leon Draisaitl:



If everything goes as scheduled, he should be back at end of the regular season



Does not need surgery — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 18, 2026

Draisaitl's potential return before the postseason starts would give him valuable game action to knock off the rust before the Stanley Cup playoffs commence. As for Bowman, fans are already pointing fingers at the GM. If Draisaitl's absence causes the Oilers to lose their playoff berth, he might not be far from losing his seat.

Elite Production Lost

Draisaitl ranks fourth in NHL scoring with 97 points through 65 games played. The 30-year-old has collected 35 goals and 62 assists while anchoring the second line and leading Edmonton's dominant power play unit.

His absence removes the second-leading scorer from an Oilers lineup already heavily dependent on Connor McDavid. The captain leads the NHL with 115 points but cannot carry the offensive load alone through 13 remaining regular season contests.

Pacific Division Battle

Edmonton sits tied for first in the Pacific Division with Anaheim at 77 points. The Oilers hold a precarious four-point cushion over the Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken, who occupy the first positions outside playoff qualification. But the Oilers also have fewer games in hand.

Surviving the final stretch without Draisaitl will test Edmonton's organizational depth and determine whether role players can elevate their production. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins acknowledged the challenge facing the team moving forward.

"Obviously, he's a top-four scorer, one of the most elite players in the League, so it's not like one guy can just step into his shoes," Nugent-Hopkins said as Oilers GM Expects Leon Draisaitl Back for End of Regular Season with optimism.

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