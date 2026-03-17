Oilers' Leon Draisaitl to Miss Remainder of Season

Edmonton Oilers star forward Leon Draisaitl is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season after sustaining an unspecified lower-body injury, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli. The injury came on a hard hit from rookie Ozzy Wiesblatt in the first period of a recent game against the Nashville Predators.

#Oilers say Leon Draisaitl will miss the remainder of the regular season with an undefined lower-body injury. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 17, 2026

Draisaitl has 35 goals and 62 assists across 65 games this season, putting him second in points, goals and assists for the Oilers behind fellow star Connor McDavid. The Oilers are currently seventh in the Western Conference, two points behind the fourth-place Anaheim Ducks. Draisaitl has been a cornerstone in the Oilers' offense all season, the will leave a massive gap in both production and leadership.

With the post-season just 14 games away, this injury significantly impacts the Oilers' outlook. Depth forward Jason Dickinson will be slotting into the second-line center in Draisaitl's absence, leaving him with big shoes to fill.

For a team with Stanley Cup aspirations, losing a player of Draisaitl's caliber at this stage in the season is a worst-case-scenario. Edmonton faces an uphill battle to maintain its contender status without one of the NHL's most dominant forwards and mediocre goaltending.

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