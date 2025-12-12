Oilers Land Tristan Jarry in Penguins Trade

The Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins are shaking up the NHL with the first huge trade of the season. The Oilers have been in the market for goaltending help for the past few seasons, but have stuck with the tandem of Calvin Pickard and Stuart Skinner. The results have been two consecutive losses in the Stanley Cup Finals, and the Oilers are not going to attempt it a third time.

The Oilers are acquiring a new starting goaltender from the Penguins. According to insiders Pierre LeBrun and Elliotte Friedman, Edmonton is landing Pittsburgh starter Tristan Jarry to strengthen their positional depth chart. The exact details of the trade have not been confirmed, but TSN's Ryan Rishaug reported that Skinner is a piece of the deal going back to the Penguins. Frank Seravalli added on to the report, saying that it was Skinner plus another player going back to Pittsburgh. Chris Johnston then added on even more, reporting that it was a package of Skinner, defenseman Brett Kulak and a second-round pick in return for Jarry.

What Jarry Brings to Edmonton

Jarry is a player quite familiar with the Edmonton area. During his junior career, he played parts of four seasons with the Edmonton Oil Kings in the Western Hockey League. There, he became a star prospect goalie and became a second-round draft pick of the Penguins.

His career in the NHL has been a non-stop roller coaster ride. He has over 300 games of NHL experience, but whether or not he can be a number one goalie on a full-time basis.

He's a two-time NHL All-Star, making the teams in consecutive seasons in 2020 and 2021. His best NHL season came in 2021-2022, when he posted a record of 34-18-6 with a 2.42 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. In his career, he possesses a record of 161-100-32 with a 2.72 GAA and .909 save percentage.

The overall record suggests starting goalie, but fans of the Penguins know that hasn't always been the case. His play has fallen off at different occassions, and he reached rock bottom last season.

His play reached such a low level, the team assigned him to their AHL affiliate. He was able to rebound and return to the NHL, but there's still skepticism regarding his ability to sustain that level of play.

Fresh Start for Skinner

For Skinner, he gets a fresh start in Pittsburgh. Over the past two seasons, he's become the scapegoat for the Oilers' troubles and failures in the postseason. While he hasn't been the lock-down goaltender at all times, Edmonton's troubles go far beyond their play in net.

Now with the Penguins, Skinner can play alongside Arturs Silovs in a far-less demanding environment. Hopefully, it's the new start he needs to get his game back on track.

