Stuart Skinner is Sinking Oilers Playoff Hopes
The Edmonton Oilers are coming off of back-to-back Stanley Cup Final losses to the Florida Panthers in back-to-back years and they are looking to finally bring home a ring this year. But so far this season, it is not looking like they will even make the playoffs.
And that is largely in part due to their goaltender Stuart Skinner. Skinner had an up-and-down year last year where he was benched several times in favor of backup goaltender Calvin Pickard who looked significantly better than Skinner. But Skinner won the starting job this year as both goalies have not been good and Skinner is not doing much to keep the current job again this year.
Skinner was pulled in the Oilers recent game against the Dallas Stars after giving up 4 goals on 8 shots faced at home. Skinner already came into the game giving up 3 goals a game at an .885 save percentage and those numbers will certainly go down again after this performance.
There are not a lot of options that could replace Skinner at the current moment
The Oilers and their front office have to have known for a while now that Skinner is an issue and that he needs to have a short leash if he did not perform well early in the year. That was the case up and down last year and bodes the same for this year.
But when it comes to goaltender via the trade market or the free agent market, there are not a lot of good names. The only names out there that Edmonton could truly try to get to replace Skinner could be Tristan Jarry of the Pittsburgh Penguins or Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues.
Jarry and Binnington both have had their struggles, but both could also use a change of scenery in Edmonton if they come calling to Pittsburgh or St. Louis. Jarry is blocking young goalies that are in the Penguins system in Sergei Murashov and Joel Blomqvist, and it seems Binnington has been on the trade block for a while now.
But neither of these goalies are a quick fix for Edmonton either. Like mentioned, they both have their consistency issues where sometimes they have a good game and sometimes they have a bad game. It just matters that the Oilers try to figure out this goalie situation and get superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl back to the playoffs as soon as possible because right now Skinner is not doing that.
