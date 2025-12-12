Tristan Jarry Expected to Start First Game With Oilers

Tristan Jarry's first dance with the Oilers appears to be coming sooner rather than later. After being acquired in a trade that shook up the goaltending market, Jarry is expected to make his debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, December 13, giving the Oilers a fresh netminder who's eager to prove himself with his new team.

Jason Gregor addressed the likelihood of Jarry getting the start on his show, and he made it clear that anything else would be shocking. "I'd be stunned if Jarry didn't start. He has only started one game in the last four days. He's fresh, and he will want to make an impact with his new team right away," Gregor said.

Perfect Timing for a Debut

The timing works out perfectly for the Oilers to throw Jarry into the lineup. He's had plenty of rest, having started just once over the past four days, which means he should be sharp and ready to go.

When you're joining a new team and trying to establish yourself quickly, being fresh and prepared for your first start is crucial. Jarry also has every reason to want this start. New team, fresh opportunity, and a chance to show the Oilers they made the right move in acquiring him.

Players in his situation don't want to sit around and wait. They want to get on the ice, prove their worth, and start building chemistry with their new teammates as quickly as possible.

A Critical Matchup

The Oilers couldn't ask for a better opponent to debut their new goaltender against. The Maple Leafs have been struggling all season, dealing with inconsistency and defensive breakdowns that have left them near the bottom of the standings.

If Jarry is going to make a strong first impression, this is the kind of game where he should be able to do it. For the Oilers, getting Jarry into game action quickly also helps them evaluate what they have in net.

The team made this move because they needed an upgrade in goal, and the sooner they can see how Jarry fits into their system, the better.

What to Expect

Jarry won't have much time to get comfortable with his new team before facing live action, but that's part of the challenge when you're traded mid-season. He'll need to rely on his experience and his ability to read the game quickly while adjusting to a new defensive structure and new teammates.

If Gregor's prediction is right, and all signs suggest it is, Jarry will get his chance Friday night. The Oilers need him to be good, and Jarry needs this fresh start to work out. Both sides have plenty riding on how the debut goes.