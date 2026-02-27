Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk Calls Oilers Rival Best in the World

Matthew Tkachuk knows Connor McDavid better than most. The two have battled in playoff wars, traded heated moments and developed one of the NHL's most intense rivalries. Having played two Stanley Cup Finals facing off against each other, Tkachuk knows what McDavid brings to the table.

But when asked about Hellebuyck's breakaway save on McDavid during the Olympic gold medal game, Tkachuk didn't hold back his admiration for the Oilers captain.

"The best player in the world is Connor McDavid," Tkachuk said on 'Wingmen with Matthew and Brady Tkachuk.' "Top to bottom, there's nobody like him. There's probably never been anybody in history like him in history."

That's high praise coming from a rival, but Tkachuk wasn't exaggerating. McDavid's combination of speed, skill, and hockey IQ places him in a category by himself among active players.

A Changing of the Guard Moment

The breakaway came at a critical moment in the gold medal game. Sidney Crosby was out with an injury, and Canada needed someone to step up and deliver a heroic moment. McDavid streaking down the ice with the puck represented exactly that opportunity.

"It was kind of like it could've been a changing of the guard in Canada, with Crosby being out and him coming down on the breakaway," Tkachuk explained. "If he scores that goal, he's the Canadian hero who gets them back in it, and they ultimately have a good chance at that point."

With Team USA barely holding onto their 1-0 lead and a McDavid goal ready to shift the momentum, it all came down to Connor Hellebuyck to save the day. The three-time Vezina Trophy winner shut the door and kept building on the Canadians to equal the game.

Hellebuyck's Heroics

Tkachuk credited the Jets' goaltender with making one of the most important saves in Olympic history. Hellebuyck didn't panic. He didn't bite on McDavid's moves. He simply outwaited the best player on the planet. With 41 saves and a calmness that could unnerve anyone, Hellebuyck guided his team to a gold and himself to the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"Helly just outwaits him," Tkachuk said. "Confident, calm, just chill in the crease, and makes an incredible breakaway save that gave us so much mental momentum."

That mental momentum proved crucial. Instead of Canada riding high off a McDavid goal, Team USA had just watched their goaltender stone the greatest player in the world on a breakaway. The confidence that it gave the Americans couldn't be measured.

Shutting the Door

Tkachuk emphasized just how significant the save was, given who was on the other end of it.

"The best player in the world is coming down on a breakaway, and he just shuts the door on him."

That's what championship moments look like. Hellebuyck faced the ultimate test against the ultimate player and passed with flying colors.

The save didn't just keep the game close. It shifted the entire complexion of the contest and gave Team USA the belief that they could beat Canada. McDavid might be the best player Matthew Tkachuk has ever seen. But on that breakaway in the gold medal game, Connor Hellebuyck was better.

