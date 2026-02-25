During his State of the Union, President Donald Trump announced that Team USA goalie Connor Hellebuyck will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"I’ll soon be presenting Connor with our highest civilian honor — it’s been given to many athletes over the years,” Trump said.

"When I say many, not too many — like 12. It’s the highest civilian honor in the country — the Presidential Medal of Freedom."

As President Trump welcomed the team into the room, chants of "USA, USA, USA" broke out from the crowd. The President helped get the team to Washington D.C. for the State of the Union by having a military plane pick the team up in Florida.

Hellebuyck was the face of Team USA during their 2-1 Gold Medal win over Canada in the 2026 Olympics. With 41 saves, the Winnipeg Jets goaltender saved the game for the United States multiple times, helping them win their first gold medal since 1980 during the "Miracle on Ice."

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Feb 22, 2026; Milan, Italy; Devon Toews of Canada shoots at goal as Connor Hellebuyck of United States makes a save during the men's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Segar-Reuters via Imagn Images | Mike Segar-Reuters via Imagn Images

Trump praised one of Hellbuyck's saves in particular.

"And I asked him, ‘The one shot, the one where you put your stick in the back and it hit the neck of your stick and bounce off. You practice that?" Trump asked. “Or was that a little lucky?”

"Great athletes have gotten that very great, the best. And I thought he deserved it. And I did take a vote," he added.

Team USA visited Trump at the White House prior to the State of the Union. The President shared that he asked members of the team to vote on whether or not he should give the award to Hellebuyck and the result was yes.

"The members of this great hockey squad will be very happy to hear based on their vote and my vote, and in this case, my vote was more important that I will soon be presenting Connor with our highest civilian honor," Trump said.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest civilian honor, awarded by the President, and is "often presented to individuals to recognize a lifetime of significant achievements in the arts, public service, science, or other fields," according to the Library of Congress.

Team USA has expressed their joy of celebrating their gold medal since their victory. Quinn Hughes shared the news that the team would attend the State of the Union, and acknowledged the unique opportunity the players were presented with.

"We’re excited to go. I mean, it’s something you don’t get to do — I don’t know what day it is — every Tuesday. But it’s gonna be special for us," he said.

While NHL teams begin the next chapter of their season, players from Team USA will start to work their way back into the lineups over the next several days.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!