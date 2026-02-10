Team USA Announces Olympic Hockey Team Captains

For the first time in more than a decade, Olympic hockey is about to feel whole again. At the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, NHL players will finally return to the sport’s biggest international stage, ending a drought that began after the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. For fans, players, and the game itself, this moment has been a long time coming.

The setting adds another layer of intrigue. Hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games will be played on a unique ice surface measuring 60 meters by 26 meters — narrower than traditional Olympic ice and roughly three feet shorter than an NHL rink.

Team USA has been steadily hyping its roster, emphasizing both youth and experience. Some have called this one of the most talented and balanced American teams ever, with a leadership group that blends scoring prowess and defensive reliability. Fans can expect a squad built to compete for gold, but also to bring energy, skill, and heart to every game.

Auston Matthews Named Team USA Captain

Auston Matthews will wear the “C” for Team USA, bringing both star power and leadership experience to the Team USA men's hockey Olympic roster. Matthews was one of six players automatically named to the U.S. Olympic roster in June 2025, alongside Jack Eichel, Quinn Hughes, Charlie McAvoy, Brady Tkachuk and Matthew Tkachuk.

At 28 years old, Matthews is coming off a somewhat disappointing season for his standards with 26 goals and 48 points in 51 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He was also the USA’s captain at last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off, where the Americans fell 3–2 in overtime to Canada in the final. Matthews’ leadership extends beyond the scoresheet — his calm presence, work ethic, and ability to score from almost anywhere make him a natural choice for captaincy.

McAvoy and Tkachuk Earn the ‘A’

Joining Matthews in the leadership group are McAvoy andTkachuk, named alternate captains. McAvoy, also 28, is a defensive cornerstone who excels at shutting down top lines while contributing offensively. Tkachuk brings a combination of grit, physicality, and clutch scoring that energizes his teammates and wears down opponents.

Together, the trio balances skill and toughness, creating a leadership core ready to guide Team USA through Milano-Cortina’s unique challenges.

Unlike Team Canada, with playoff MVPs as their captains, this group thrives on chemistry and adaptability. Matthews, McAvoy, and Tkachuk have yet to collect Conn Smythe Trophies, but their cohesion and commitment make them a formidable leadership unit.

Matthews Ready to Lead Team USA

Matthews has never chased the spotlight, but he embraces moments like this with focus and determination.

“It’s just very special,” Matthews said in a recent interview. “You’re always extremely honored to represent your country and wear the Team USA jersey, but obviously it means that much more when you’re doing it in a setting like the Olympics.”

Team USA will begin its quest for Olympic gold on Feb. 12 against Latvia in preliminary round play. Germany and Denmark round out Group C. The men’s gold medal game is scheduled for Feb. 22, while the women’s final will be played on Feb. 19.

With NHL stars back on the Olympic stage and one of the strongest American rosters in years, the countdown to men’s hockey in Milan suddenly feels very real. For Matthews, McAvoy, Tkachuk and all the players in Italy, it’s another chapter. For hockey fans, it’s the return of something they’ve deeply missed.

