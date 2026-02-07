Sidney Crosby Brought to Tears by 2016 Penguins Tribute

It’s hard to believe a decade has passed since the Pittsburgh Penguins lifted the Stanley Cup in 2016. Ten years later, the memories feel frozen in time, even as the sport and its stars keep moving forward. Across social media, throwback photos and clips from that year have flooded timelines as part of a recent trend, but in Pittsburgh, the anniversary carries a weight that goes far beyond nostalgia.

That playoff run wasn’t just about winning. It was about transformation. A rookie goalie named Matt Murray stepped into the crease and never blinked. A coaching change brought Mike Sullivan behind the bench and unlocked a faster, fearless style of hockey.

Then there were the moments that still live rent-free in hockey fans’ minds. Sidney Crosby lifting the Cup again. Evgeni Malkin bulldozing his way through defenders. Bonino, Bonino, Bonino! And, of course, the HBK Line — Carl Hagelin, Nick Bonino, and Phil Kessel — turning speed, chaos, and timing into something Pittsburgh fans will never forget.

For Penguins fans, that spring isn’t just history. It’s identity. And on January 31, against the New York Rangers, the organization made sure that identity was properly honored.

A Tribute That Hit Harder Than Expected

Before the puck dropped, the Penguins rolled out a 10-year celebration tribute to the 2016 championship team. Before the video tribute played, the players were introduced by name, and one by one, familiar faces stepped onto the ice. Among them was Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan, back in the building where his legacy was cemented, and Conor Sheary, who was part of both back-to-back Penguins teams that won the Cup in 2016 and 2017.

For Sidney Crosby, the moment landed differently. As the highlights played, the captain was visibly moved. Sid fought back the emotions before a single tear slid down his face, cutting through the stoic calm Penguins fans have seen for nearly two decades. He quickly wiped it away, but the moment had already said enough.

In an interview after the game, Crosby reflected on what made it so emotional: "Yeah, just a lot of love for these guys. Seeing some of those clips, you forget—you play years after that, you forget some of those moments. They bring back a lot of great memories. It’s awesome to see them and have them here. So, yeah, a lot of emotions but also just great memories."

In a follow-up question, when asked if the emotions surprised him, Crosby offered a response that perfectly captured the disconnect between athletes and the nostalgia fans live in: "No. I mean, I love that group. I love playing, I love the experiences and memories I’ve had. That’s how it comes out. You don’t see those moments all the time; it’s not like I watch them on YouTube. When you see them, they hit you a little harder the older you get."

The Names That Built a Champion in Pittsburgh

Nearly the entire 2016 roster was in attendance at PPG Paints Arena that night. Jim Rutherford, Jason Karmanos, Mike Sullivan, Trevor Daley, Matt Cullen, Pascal Dupuis, Ben Lovejoy, Nick Bonino, Chris Kunitz, Eric Fehr, Marc-Andre Fleury, Tom Kuhnhackl, Jeff Zatkoff, Conor Sheary, Carl Hagelin, and Patric Hornqvist were all there.

Current Penguins Bryan Rust, Kris Letang (wearing a cast on his fractured foot that Crosby and Malkin jokingly tapped with their sticks), Evgeni Malkin, and Crosby joined them. Current LA Kings defenseman Brian Dumoulin and Seattle Kraken goalie Matt Murray, who were key member of the team but weren't able to attend due to still playing in the NHL, sent short video tributes.

One notable absence stood out. Phil Kessel, the team’s leading scorer that postseason with 22 points, wasn’t in attendance. Whether it was subtle shade or simply Kessel being Kessel — famously uncomfortable with the spotlight — only he knows, but it was sad not seeing him there.

A Game Worthy of the Moment

The game itself matched the ceremony. Anthony Mantha opened the scoring early, followed by Noel Acciari to make it 2–0. Mantha then scored again in the second period to give Pittsburgh the 3-0 lead over the Rangers.

Early in the third, Rickard Rakell cashed in on the power play off a Crosby feed, with Erik Karlsson picking up his 700th career assist (video below). Acciari would score seconds later, pushing the lead even further. Despite a late push from New York, Ben Kindel’s empty-net goal sealed a 6–5 win.

It was a reminder that this Penguins team no longer needs Crosby and Malkin to carry every shift. Since Crosby passed Mario Lemieux on the franchise scoring list, Pittsburgh is 15-4-3 and has outscored opponents 88–57.

Ten years later, the banners still hang, the memories still shine, and the emotions still surprise even the ones who lived them. For Crosby, Malkin, and Letang, two decades together have defined an era in sports and on this night, it all came rushing back in a single tear.

