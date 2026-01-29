Identifying Three Buyers at NHL Trade Deadline

The NHL playoff picture is jam-packed. For fans of the 25 teams still in the race, it's a delight to see so much parity and competition. For organizations around the league, this tight playoff race is getting in the way of their Trade Deadline plans.

For these three teams, however, they must tune out the league standings.

The Buffalo Sabres, Seattle Kraken and Utah Mammoth are three surprising teams in the hunt. Each has already exceeded expectations, but they can't stop now. With room to grow, each franchise should be adding to the roster before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

Seattle Kraken

The Kraken are one of those teams right on the edge. They've hung around the playoff hunt all season, and right now they are right on the heels of the Mammoth and San Jose Sharks for the final postseason spot.

But their weakness is still obvious. They lack a top-end scorer. Captain Jordan Eberle leads the team with 19 goals and 36 points in 50 contests. A playoff team needs more than that. That's why they should be doing everything in their power to add another top-six winger before the deadline. If they do that, they could be a real problem come playoff time.

Jan 27, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Utah Mammoth defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) moves the puck against the Florida Panthers during the second period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Utah Mammoth

The Mammoth are red-hot right now, winning eight of their last 10 contests. The streak has them in possession of a Wild Card spot, but they can keep pushing.

The Mammoth sport a +21 goal differential through 53 games, Utah has progressed significantly this season.

Now, the Mammoth can add to it. Dylan Guenther is battling injuries, and Logan Cooley hasn't played since early December, but Utah can still use an upgrade to their middle-six forward group. Adding another two-way forward who could play up in the lineup if needed would take this team from a Wild Card hopeful to a sure-fire playoff bet.

Buffalo Sabres

These Buffalo Sabres are something special. They've reached 30 wins in just 52 games and are five points off the Atlantic Division lead.

They've made this leap by playing a smothering, high-intensity style. Their forecheck is so aggressive and fast that it forces errors and creates offense. When they control the offensive zone, they generate constant scoring chances.

The lineup has been boosted by their youth infusion. Players like Josh Doan and Jack Quinn have taken huge steps, and their forward group is one of the deepest in the Atlantic Division.

The big question is can their goaltending hold up? When healthy, starter Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and backup Alex Lyon have looked solid. Staying healthy has been the issue, and it could quickly sink the rising hopes in Buffalo. With the team playing so well, it will be interesting to see if the Sabres reward their efforts with an addition or if they let this team continue to build on their first 50 games.

