Youth Impact Growing for Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres have made a magical mid-season run, launching the organization into the packed Eastern Conference playoff race. The team was sitting in the last place spot in the Eastern Conference not long ago, and now they hold the first Wild Card spot as the halfway point of the regular season passes.

The Sabres have been led by their top players, with captain Rasmus Dahlin playing like a Norris Trophy candidate, Tage Thompson reaching an elite scoring pace, and goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen returnig to form.

Behind them, however, there has been a true youth movement in Buffalo. Center Konsta Helenius was the latest addition, and as the impact from their young players grows, so too does their chance at ending their organization's postseason drought.

Helenius is a Top-Six Forward

The Sabres believe they landed a new top-six forward when they selected with the 14th pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The Finland-native was recently called up for his first taste of NHL action this season, and he's taken no time to make a good impression.

In their most recent game, the potential of Helenius burst through. He recorded the first goal and three points of his NHL career.

His goal was a thing of beauty, as well. With the puck on his stick in the offensive zone, Helenius displayed elite patience and a wicked release as he beat the Nashville Predators goalie's glove hand. It was a play that seasoned goal-scorers make, showing just how far ahead the 19-year-old is.

Jan 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Zach Benson (6) skates behind the net against the Nashville Predators during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Youth Movement Throughout the Lineup

The top of the lineup has also been boosted with the steps taken by wingers Josh Doan, who just agreed to a seven-year extension, and Jack Quinn. The 24-year-old Quinn was once a top 10 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, but that potential faded. Now, he's redefined his game and his scoring touch. He has 11 goals and 17 assists for 28 points so far this season.

Meanwhile, Doan has been the forward group's biggest addition this season. The 23-year-old has 15 goals and 35 points in 49 games. Both are already career-high marks for the young power forward.

But further down the lineup, the contributions keep coming. Helenius has played on a line with Noah Ostlund and Zach Benson. The trio looks fast, fierce, and strong on both ends of the ice.

That makes five players age 24 or younger playing big roles for the Sabres, and that's not even counting 23-year-old top defender Owen Power.

Youth has made a huge impact on the Sabres' season. That impact has them in possession of a playoff spot, and it's hard to see them letting it go.

