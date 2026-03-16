Anže Kopitar Becomes Kings All-Time Scoring Leader

For nearly two decades, Anže Kopitar has been the heartbeat of the Los Angeles Kings. Through championship runs, rebuilding years and everything in between, the captain remained the franchise’s steady force — a player whose quiet brilliance defined an era of Kings hockey.

His final season, however, has not unfolded like the storybook ending many imagined. Injuries and inconsistent play have slowed the team, and a lack of offensive production forced the front office to make dramatic changes. The Kings traded for Artemi Panarin in hopes of jumpstarting the attack and later fired head coach Jim Hiller less than a month after the move.

Even Kopitar’s own numbers reflect the difficult season. Through 51 games, the veteran center has just 30 points — 10 goals and 20 assists — a modest total by the standards he set throughout his career.

Yet that 30th point might end up being the most important goal he has ever scored.

A Season Full of Milestones for Kopitar

Kopitar’s 20th NHL season has been filled with historic moments, even if the standings haven’t always cooperated.

On Feb. 5, 2026, in Vegas, Kopitar recorded the 1,300th point of his career. The milestone placed him among an exclusive group — one of just 16 players in NHL history to reach 1,300 points with a single franchise.

A month later, he added another piece of history. Against the New York Islanders on March 5, Kopitar appeared in his 1,500th regular-season game, becoming the 25th player in NHL history to reach the mark.

Even more impressive, he became just the sixth player to spend all 1,500 games with one organization, joining Alex Delvecchio, Steve Yzerman, Nicklas Lidstrom, Shane Doan and Alex Ovechkin.

Earlier in the season, he also came close to another milestone against the San Jose Sharks, though it ultimately went unclaimed.

Still, possibly the biggest moment of his career was waiting just around the corner — and it arrived during a game the Kings lost.

The Goal That Broke a 40-Year Record

On March 14, during a chaotic 6–4 loss to the New Jersey Devils, Kopitar etched his name permanently into franchise history.

The Kings’ all-time scoring record had belonged to Marcel Dionne for nearly four decades. Dionne scored 1,307 points in just 921 games during his time in Los Angeles, a number that stood untouched for generations. But midway through the second period, Kopitar tied it.

The Devils jumped out to a 2–0 lead in the first period, putting the Kings on their heels early. Early in the second period, Los Angeles began to push back. At 4:15, Kopitar tied Dionne’s record with a power-play goal, snapping a shot from the left post that cut the deficit to 2–1.

ANZE KOPITAR SCORES AND TIES MARCEL DIONNE FOR THE KINGS FRANCHISE LEAD IN POINTS WITH 1307 🤯🚨 pic.twitter.com/07Jr4LXCBF — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 15, 2026

The Kings would score twice more in the period, briefly taking control of the game.

The chaos continued in the third. Just 25 seconds into the final frame, Arseny Gritsyuk tied the game 3–3 for New Jersey. Later, with under eight minutes remaining, Nico Hischier scored to give the Devils a 4–3 lead.

Exactly one minute later, Kopitar delivered a moment that will live forever in Kings history. The captain scored his 450th career goal — and 129th on the power play — officially passing Dionne for the most points in franchise history.

ANŽE KOPITAR IS THE LA KINGS ALL-TIME SCORING LEADER!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/klGlRj9jkZ — LA Kings (@LAKings) March 15, 2026

Both the record-tying and record-breaking goals were assisted by Artemi Panarin and Brandt Clarke.

A Historic Moment, Even in Defeat

Despite the magnitude of the milestone, Kopitar remained focused on the bigger picture in an interview after the game.

“I imagine I'd feel a lot better if we finished it off and won the game,” Kopitar said. “I mean, we're right in the thick of things right now so there's not a whole lot of time to think about (the record). But it's times like this, after the game, you think about this potentially (being) your last time here, so it's been a good run, and I had some good nights in this building.”

The quote captures what has always defined Kopitar’s career. Individual milestones matter, but the team has always come first. And even before breaking Dionne’s record, his place in Kings history was already secure.

A Legacy Written Across the Record Book

Kopitar already holds numerous franchise records, including seasons played (20), games played (1,505), assists (858), overtime points (33), overtime assists (24), 20-goal seasons (14), and game-winning goals (79). He also owns multiple Kings playoff records including: games played (103) and overtime goals (3).

Breaking the all-time scoring record simply adds another chapter to a career that has shaped the modern identity of the Kings.

For Los Angeles, the moment represents more than a number. It symbolizes two decades of leadership, consistency, and quiet excellence.

With 16 games remaining in the season, the focus now shifts back to the standings. Every game matters now. The Kings currently sit outside the playoff picture, and the margin for error continues to shrink.

If they want to give their long-time captain one final playoff run before his career comes to an end, the push needs to start immediately.

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