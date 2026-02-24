Kings' Artemi Panarin Sends Heartfelt Message to Rangers Fans

Artemiy Panarin's time with the New York Rangers came to an end earlier this month when GM Chris Drury made it clear that their star forward won't be getting another contract.

With no reason to delay things any longer, Panarin and the Rangers quickly agreed to a trade that saw the Russian join the Los Angeles Kings.

But after seven seasons wearing the Blueshirt, the Russian forward took to social media to thank the fans and organization that made his time in New York so special.

The message was heartfelt and emotional, reflecting on a journey that began when Panarin chose the Rangers as a free agent in 2019.

Genuine Gratitude

Panarin opened his message by addressing the fanbase directly and making it clear what his time in New York meant to him.

"I wanted to express my genuine gratitude for the 7 years I've been playing as a New York Ranger," he wrote via Kevin Weeks. "Thank you for your support, for the many great moments we had together. You will always have a special place in my heart."

Those seven years produced plenty of memorable moments. Panarin became one of the most dangerous offensive players in the league during his Rangers tenure, establishing himself as a cornerstone of the franchise.

Special Opportunity

The gratitude extended beyond just the fans. Panarin thanked the entire Rangers organization for allowing him to play at Madison Square Garden and live in one of the world's greatest cities.

"A big 'Thank you' to the entire Rangers organization," Panarin said.

** Heartfelt thank you full of gratitude

and appreciation for the @NYRangers

and their great fans from Panarin ** pic.twitter.com/T3ofLPgAHB — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) February 24, 2026

"Thank you for letting me play for this legendary team at MSG, living in this amazing city."

For a kid from Korkino, Russia, the chance to play at the most famous arena in hockey was something Panarin never took for granted.

"As a boy from Korkino I've never even dreamed of playing at MSG and being able to come into this building for 7 years was absolutely special to me and I'm deeply grateful to have had the opportunity."

Chose With His Heart

Panarin reflected on his decision to sign with New York as a free agent, a choice that defined his career.

"7 years ago I chose New York with my heart, and I didn't choose wrong," he wrote. "New York, you will always be in my heart."

That decision paid off for both sides.

Panarin got to play for one of hockey's most storied franchises, and the Rangers got an elite talent who helped lead them back to relevance. Panarin closed his message by looking forward to his return to Madison Square Garden, admitting the emotions will be overwhelming.

"I hope you will forever remember my blocked shots," he said. "I'm a little nervous to think about coming back in March, but I'm looking forward to it and can't wait to see you all."

The return will be emotional for everyone involved. Panarin gave the Rangers seven years of elite hockey, and the fans gave him a home.

