Kings Take Huge, But Necessary Swing with Artemi Panarin Trade

The Los Angeles Kings needed to add scoring punch to make a run in a crowded Western Conference playoff race. That's exactly what they did before the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics break begins, acquiring superstar winger Artemi Panarin from the New York Rangers for first-round draft pick Liam Greentree and a pair of conditional draft picks.

The Kings took a huge swing with this deal. They are currently three points back of a Wild Card spot in the West and a top-three spot in the Pacific Division. In the process, they give up an exciting young player in Greentree.

The Kings also needed to take a risk. Credit to general manager Ken Holland. His first year in the role has been far from perfect, but this is a homerun swing from the former Stanley Cup-winning executive.

One Goal Could Be the Difference

With 14 overtime and shootout losses, one goal has often been the difference for the Kings. It has highlighted the need for more scoring, especially in the top six.

Now that Panarin is on board, the belief is that they will now have the scoring punch and a dependable scorer as they push toward the postseason. Speaking after the trade, Holland discussed how Panarin could swing the momentum back to Los Angeles in those situations and help pick up more points in the second half.

"We’ve lost 14 games in extra time, (played) 23 overtime games, so we’re competitive," he said. "We just need an extra goal here and there to win a few more games, and we believe that Panarin is going to come in and give us a little pop, help the (power play). When we go into overtime, certainly he can play in the extra time, those points are crucial."

Where Will Panarin Play?

The Kings brought Panarin in to boost their top six, but where will Panarin play? That's the big question for coach Jim Hiller now that he has such a weapon at his disposal. Holland said that when you have a player who has averaged over a point per game for so long, it's a great problem to have.

“He’s had more than a point a game for nine consecutive years, those players are hard to find, so we went ahead and did the deal because he’s got talent," he said. "And certainly, now, we got to figure out who he fits with and how we get the most out of him.”

The most likely option is on the wing of top center and captain Anze Kopitar. The veteran pivot has been muscling through with players like Joel Armia, Corey Perry, Trevor Moore and Andrei Kuzmenko, but now Panarin can provide that elite partnership with Kopitar while keeping their scoring options spread across multiple lines.

