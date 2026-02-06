Kings' New Superstar Only Wanted To Land With One Team

The Los Angeles Kings made a bold, but necessary move just before the 2026 Winter Olympics break officially halted NHL operations. The Kings swung a blockbuster trade with the New York Rangers, acquiring superstar winger Artemi Panarin. Among the many suitors, the Kings stood out to the 34-year-old forward as the only place he wanted to go.

The Kings now have that bona fide scorer in the top-six the team has been searching for. Despite the team being just outside of the playoff race in the Western Conference, the Kings should emerge from this brief hiatus with a renewed energy and confidence.

How could they not, with Panarin on board? Especially when you hear how excited the scoring winger is to play for Los Angeles. Speaking for the first time since the trade to NHL.com, he described how the Kings were the only franchise he was willing to go to and sign an extension with. After being introduced to the organization by Rangers teammate, defenseman Vlad Gavrikov, the Kings shot to the top of Panarin's list.

"I tried to find a team for myself where I want to be," he said. "So, it's kind of about feeling. Obviously, you look at players, and I was speaking with Gavrikov the last couple of days a lot. He introduced L.A., great organization, great teammates there, and obviously a great spot to live. It's hard to explain, I just want to play for these guys, for that organization. Other teams were on the list obviously, too, but I actually didn't want to go anywhere else."

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates behind the net against the Nashville Predators during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Renewing Kings' Cup Hopes

The Kings are right on the bubble of the postseason picture. Sitting in fifth place in a crowded Pacific Division and ninth place in the Western Conference, they are just three points back of a playoff position.

The team's general manager, Ken Holland, believes a player like Panarin can be the difference between their 14 overtime and shootout losses in their first 56 games, and gaining that critical extra point over the final 26 games of the season. He said so himself after finalizing the deal for the team's new star winger.

"We’ve lost 14 games in extra time, (played) 23 overtime games, so we’re competitive," he said. "We just need an extra goal here and there to win a few more games, and we believe that Panarin is going to come in and give us a little pop."

If that come to fruition, the Kings could quickly climb the division and conference standings to improve their playoff standing. Panarin's production can make or break LA's season, and there's no where else the veteran scorer would rather be.

