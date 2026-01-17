Three Likeliest Landing Spots for Rangers' Artemi Panarin

Things aren't going great this season for the New York Rangers. Despite hiring a new head coach who won two Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017, the Rangers are seemingly stuck in the same position they were last season.

The Rangers are currently the worst team in the Eastern Conference. Two games under .500, the Rangers are one of the few teams who are clearly sellers as the NHL Trade Deadline slowly approaches.

One player who is sure to be dealt is scoring winger Artemi Panarin. The Rangers recently made their intention to not re-sign Panarin clear, meaning he either walks in free agency or New York gets a modest return for him before the deadline. Many teams will be interested in his services, but these organizations are the likeliest ones to land Panarin in a trade.

Carolina Hurricanes: Cup Contender Pushes Over the Top

Is Panarin a perfect fit for the system the Carolina Hurricanes play? No, not even close.

But would Panarin give the team another bonafide star and maybe enough star power to push them through the Stanley Cup Playoffs? That is entirely possible. Panarin would be a huge addition to the Hurricanes and after falling short in so many seasons, this may be the one they choose to go all-in.

Jan 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates with the puck against the Utah Mammoth during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Minnesota Wild: the Dream Team

If you're Minnesota, how are you not already salivating at the possibility? Kirill Kaprizov gets fellow countryman Artemi Panarin to join him and Vlad Tarasenko for a Stanley Cup run.

Two huge obstacles stand in the way. The salary cap is the biggest hurdle, with the team holding roughly $2.5 million in cap space according to PuckPedia.

The second issue is the Wild's center depth should be a priority for general manager Bill Guerin. They have plenty of talent on the wing, but they need another top-six center to make a deep run. One can dream, though, right?

Los Angeles Kings: On the Cusp

One team that isn't in the best position but should absolutely kick tires on Panarin is the Los Angeles Kings. They are a point back in the Pacific Division playoff race and trail the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference by a single point. Panarin would give the team another scorer and hopefully help ease the burden for the offensively-challenged Kings.

The real reason why this makes sense is that the Kings' entire roster turnover this season has been tailored around veterans. Players like Corey Perry and Joel Armia were added to the rotation already, so why not add another who you won't be tied to beyond this season?

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!