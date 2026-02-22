Hughes Brothers Make Legendary Impact on USA's Gold Medal Run

Quinn and Jack Hughes did something for Team USA and head coach Mike Sullivan that really helped their team get to the ultimate goal of winning the Gold Medal in the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. Both Hughes brothers scored overtime game winning goals in the tournament that brought Team USA to the semifinals and won them the Gold Medal.

Quinn scored the overtime game winning goal in the quarterfinals against Team Sweden and goalie Jacob Markstrom and Jack scored the overtime game winning golden goal against Team Canada and goalie Jordan Binnington. The Hughes brothers were made for this moment and showed up when it really mattered for their squad.

Quinn Hughes: scored overtime GWG in quarterfinals



Jack Hughes: scored overtime GWG in gold medal game



THE HUGHES BROTHERS CAME UP CLUTCH WHEN THEIR TEAM NEEDED THEM MOST 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8ntVCSLVeJ — ESPN (@espn) February 22, 2026

Quinn actually started overtime in the Gold Medal Game for Team USA but was not on the ice when his brother Jack scored the winning goal. Defenseman Zach Werenski was on the ice for Team USA when Jack ended the game. But the fact that both Hughes brothers made their mark on the big stage when they really needed to, says a lot about how clutch they are and that they can step up in the big moments.

Feb 18, 2026; Milan, Italy; Quinn Hughes (43) of the United States celebrates his winning goal in overtime against Sweden in a men's ice hockey quarterfinal during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

And the fact that when both Hughes brothers scored their overtime game winning goals, the score was the same for each game. Team USA beat Team Sweden 2-1 and Team USA beat Team Canada 2-1. Most hockey fans would have thought scoring only twice in both games would not have gotten the job done, but it did and sent Team USA home happy with the Gold Medal.

Both Hughes Brothers lit up the scoresheet all tournament which helped in the long run

It seemed like every time that Team USA would score a goal against any of the 6 teams that they faced in the Olympic Tournament, that one or both of the Hughes brothers had a say in it. And it seems like a fact because Jack finished with 4 goals and 3 assists in 6 games and Quinn finished with 1 goal and 7 assists in 6 games.

The Hughes brothers were just lighting up the scoresheet all tournament long and it seemed like they always had an offensive factor. Sullivan trusted them in the big moments and always had them out there against some of the NHL's best each game that Team USA played.

The Hughes brothers now get to go home happy with the Gold Medal and knowing how big of a part they played in this journey for their team. They stepped up big and now get to be happy for a long time.

