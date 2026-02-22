Devils' Jack Hughes Cements Himself in USA Olympic History

Jack Hughes became an American hockey legend with an overtime goal that delivered Team USA its first Olympic gold medal since the Miracle on Ice. The New Jersey Devils center scored 1:41 into sudden death to defeat Canada 2-1 at Milano Santagiulia Arena.

Hughes fired a wrist shot past Jordan Binnington from the left slot after Zach Werenski stripped Nathan MacKinnon in the defensive zone. Werenski sent a cross-ice feed to Hughes, who beat Binnington five-hole to end the game and spark pandemonium on the American bench.

The 24-year-old Hughes fell to the ice in celebration as teammates mobbed him against the boards. The golden goal came exactly 46 years after the 1980 Lake Placid team shocked the Soviet Union on February 22, ending the longest gold medal drought in USA Hockey history.

Brother Delivers in Overtime Again

Hughes became the second member of his family to score an overtime winner in the tournament. His brother Quinn delivered the game-winning goal against Sweden in the quarterfinals two games earlier, keeping the Americans' championship hopes alive.

46 years to the day of the Miracle on Ice. 🇺🇸



What a moment. #MilanoCortina2026 #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/dSGojHJCe2 — NHL (@NHL) February 22, 2026

Quinn Hughes finished the tournament with seven assists and eight points, setting an American record for the longest point streak at an Olympic tournament featuring NHL players. He recorded a secondary assist on Matt Boldy's opening goal in the first period.

Jack Hughes told reporters before the gold medal game that he believed in himself more than anyone. He said he knew he would play well regardless of where he was slotted in the lineup, adding he was happy to contribute and thrilled to have a chance at gold.

Hellebuyck Keeps Americans Alive

Connor Hellebuyck made 41 saves to give Hughes the opportunity to play hero. Canada dominated play for long stretches and outshot the United States 42-28, but Hellebuyck stood tall each time the Americans needed him most.

Hellebuyck denied Connor McDavid on a breakaway in the second period and made a desperation stick save against Devon Toews in the third. The Winnipeg Jets goaltender reached behind his back with his paddle to deflect Toews' shot at the doorstep.

Jack Hughes: the first player in hockey history to have a Bar Mitzvah and a Golden Goal! Pretty cool! pic.twitter.com/Kw25YiRBzb — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) February 22, 2026

Boldy gave the Americans a 1-0 lead with a goal 6:00 into the first period. Cale Makar tied the game late in the second with a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle that beat Hellebuyck under his arm.

Historic Sweep on Closing Day

The victory completed a historic sweep for USA Hockey at Milano Cortina 2026. The American women defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime Thursday to capture their first gold medal since 2018, making the United States the first nation to win both tournaments at the same Olympics since 2002.

Hughes finished the tournament with three goals and three assists in five games. The Americans held Johnny Gaudreau's jersey during the postgame celebration in tribute to their late teammate, who died in August 2024.

The gold medal game served as the final event before the Closing Ceremony at Verona Arena, where the Olympic flag will pass from Italy to France for the 2030 Winter Games in the French Alps.