Wild Land Michael McCarron in Trade With Predators

The Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators, who both occupy spots in the NHL's Central Division, have struck a trade prior to the upcoming NHL Trade Deadline. The Wild are acquiring fourth line grinding forward Michael McCarron for a 2028 second-round selection, per The Athletic's Michael Russo.

The Wild are acquiring a player that can help them in their bottom six in terms of hitting, and McCarron usually is a steady presence on the penalty kill and was for the Predators. McCarron has appeared in 59 games for Nashville this year, tallying 5 goals and 7 assists and is a -15.

But the Wild are acquiring him as McCarron also has playoff experience, which should help considering they are in prime playoff position in the Central DIvision right now. The Predators can afford to offload McCarron, as there are young guys in their minor leagues that can replace him and produce more on the scoreboard.

The Predators have had McCarron's name in trade talks it seems like for quite a few seasons now. And now general manager Barry Trotz finally decided to trade him and gets a premium draft pick in return for a fourth liner that mainly plays on the penalty kill. Seems like nice work for the former head coach turned general manager.

Both teams as of the current moment are winners of this deal

Both Billy Guerin who is the general manager of the Wild and Barry Trotz are winners of this deal as of the current moment. Guerin gets a guy that has playoff experience and can really ruffle some feathers and be a mainstay on the penalty kill.

It can be said that Guerin might have overpaid as he paid a premium draft pick for a fourth line forward, which could have Wild fans and hockey fans in general shaking their head. But right now, it seems like Guerin was looking for a gritty forward that could help his bottom six.

It remains to be seen if McCarron can get back into gear when it comes to producing goals or assists, but what he does well is penalty killing and blocking shots and being that forward nobody wants to fight. McCarron goes from a team that was on the outside of the Western Conference playoff picture looking in, to a team that is guaranteed a playoff spot and a top 3 Central Division finish.

Guerin gets the type of player that he is looking for and Trotz opens up opportunities for more young players to see some time with the big club. A win for both parties.

