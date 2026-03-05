Wild's Trade Deadline Flexibility Not as Simple as It Seems

The Minnesota Wild look like they have plenty of room to make a splash at this year's trade deadline. On paper, the team has approximately $12 million in cap space available to add talent for a playoff push.

But the actual number is far less impressive once you account for new playoff roster cap compliance rules. Michael Russo of The Athletic explained the complicated reality facing the Wild and every other team navigating the deadline.

Russo pointed out that while the Wild have that $12 million in deadline cap space, the situation changes dramatically when you consider injured players returning for the playoffs. Marcus Foligno is currently on injured reserve with a lower-body injury and carries a $4 million cap hit.

"So while the Wild have room on deadline day to add $12 million in players, if you take injured Marcus Foligno and put him in yesterday's lineup in place of one of the $775K guys, that's a playoff lineup with just under $5 million in cap space," Russo explained to the fans.

That's the number that matters. Teams must now have cap-compliant playoff lineups, meaning the days of using LTIR loopholes to stack rosters for postseason runs are over.

New Rules Change the Game

According to Russo, if the Wild add more than $5 million in cap hits at the deadline and everyone gets healthy for the playoffs, the team will have to make lineup decisions based purely on cap hits rather than who's actually playing the best hockey.

"So if you add more than that at the deadline and you're healthy in the playoffs, you're going to have to make lineup decisions based on cap hits," Russo explained on social media. "Not the biggest deal, but this is what all teams have to consider now no matter how much deadline cap space you have."

It's a wrinkle that complicates trade deadline planning for every contending team, not just Minnesota. The Wild can't simply look at their current cap situation and assume they can spend freely without consequences down the line.

Planning for Playoffs

The Wild are firmly in a playoff position and trying to capitalize on their window with superstars like Kirill Kaprizov under contract. General manager Bill Guerin has already made a blockbuster move by acquiring Quinn Hughes from Vancouver earlier this season.

But any additional moves before the deadline must account for the reality that injured players like Foligno will return. The Wild need to balance adding talent now with ensuring they have a cap-compliant roster when the games matter most.

It's a complex calculation that didn't exist in previous years, and it's forcing teams to think differently about how they approach the deadline.

