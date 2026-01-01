Canadiens Captain Used 4 Nations Snub as Olympic Motivation

Nick Suzuki is going to the Olympics. The Montreal Canadiens captain received the call from Team Canada general manager Julien Brisebois on Wednesday morning, fulfilling a childhood dream and validating his response to being left off the 4 Nations roster earlier this season.

The stress of waiting for that call was real. Suzuki admitted in an interview with RDS that he barely slept the night before, anxiously wondering if his phone would ring with the news he'd been hoping for his entire life.

Being cut from the 4 Nations team earlier this season stung. But instead of letting it defeat him, Suzuki used it as fuel to prove he belonged among Canada's elite players. His response on the ice spoke louder than any words could.

Sleepless Night

Suzuki's honesty about the mental toll of waiting for the Olympic roster decision shows just how much this meant to him. "I got the call from Julien Brisebois this morning. It was an early one, with us getting in late from Florida. I couldn't really sleep last night, so I was up waiting around if I get a call." Suzuki admitted.

Suzuki mentioned that he was really happy that the call came for him. The Canadiens had traveled back from Florida the night before, making it a late arrival. Most players would have tried to get some rest. Suzuki couldn't. The weight of potentially making Team Canada kept him awake.

"There's been a lot of stress thinking about it. I wasn't trying to let it impact my game too much. I needed to play well, especially to help my team win," Suzuki said. "But sitting in bed, late at night, you think about it a little bit too much. It's nice to have it over. Just super proud and happy that I'm on the team."

Dream Come True

Making Team Canada means everything to Suzuki. This is what he dreamed about as a kid growing up in Canada, watching Olympic hockey and imagining himself wearing the maple leaf. "It means the world to wear the Team Canada jersey. It's something that I dreamt of as a kid," Suzuki said.

The Montreal captain didn't hold back as he explained how glad he was to make the final cut for Team Canada. He mentioned, "To make it a reality now is an amazing feeling. I can't wait to get with the guys and get over to Italy and chase after the gold medal. I'm really looking forward to the opportunity."

Proving Himself

The 4 Nations snub could have broken Suzuki's confidence. Instead, it motivated him to play the best hockey of his career. "Being cut from the 4 Nations team gave me a little bit more motivation. I just wanted to play the best I could and help the Canadiens get into the playoffs," he said.

Suzuki understands that with the kind of time they had last season, expectations were high. He continued, "We started the year off in the same way. It's been such a fun year so far, amazing team to play for. I'm just trying to do my best every single night to help my team win and hopefully make a good impression for Hockey Canada.

He admitted that he is happy he can finally represent his nation at the Olympics. Suzuki's willingness to do whatever Team Canada asks shows the right mentality for international hockey. He's not worried about his role or ice time. He just wants to contribute to winning gold.