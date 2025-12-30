Canadiens Rookie Running Away With Calder Trophy

The Montreal Canadiens entered the season with one of the betting favorites to capture the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie. 20-year-old forward Ivan Demidov made an impressive debut at the end of last season, and it only added excitement regarding the winger's NHL future.

As the regular season hits the midway point, the Canadiens still have the betting favorite to win the NHL's Rookie of the Year Award. Demidov is currently the rookie scoring leader and has been the best first-year player over the last few weeks.

It took a bit, but the Calder Trophy is now Demidov's to lose. His performance and production have made him the clear-cut favorite to take home the award.

Surpassing Schaefer

It's currently a three-player race for the Calder Trophy. Demidov is the player at the front of the pack, but close behind are Anaheim Ducks winger Beckett Sennecke and New York Islanders defender Matthew Schaefer.

For the first two and a half months of the season, Schaefer was the top rookie. The first overall pick at the 2025 NHL Draft has been a godsend for the Islanders, giving them a new franchise anchor and a rekindled belief in their Stanley Cup aspirations.

As is so common with young defensemen in the NHL, however, Schaefer's game has hit some ruts. He's recorded one goal and three points over his last 10 contests after scoring 21 points in the first 29 games.

Meanwhile, Demidov's game has only gotten better. With each passing contest, the Russian-born forward is becoming more confident and, as a result, more dominant. He has 10 points in the last 10 games, raising his season total to 10 goals and 22 assists for 32 points in 38 contests.

Dec 16, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadians forward Ivan Demidov (93) prepares for a face off against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Just Wait Until the Goal Scoring Matches the Playmaking

The past three games have been a dominating effort from Demidov, and it's displaying the one part of his game that hasn't quite reached that elite level yet. He's scored three goals in the past three games and the Habs are hoping it's just the beginning.

All season long, he's been a dynamic playmaker. His vision with the puck on his stick is one of the most incredible individual skills in the NHL right now. He anticipates plays and makes passes before they fully develop.

What the Canadiens wanted to see more from the talented forward was more assertiveness and selfishness. The 6'1", 200-pound forward is a playmaker first, but he has the skill and strength to do it all himself sometimes. That's been evident over this recent stretch, and if he finds the right balance, it's sure to continue.

The Calder Trophy race is one of the most exciting races of the NHL season. Between Beckett, Demidov and Schaefer, there are elite first-year players vying for the award. But it's clear that Demidov, with his combination of production and dazzling skills, is the clear-cut frontrunner for this year's Rookie of the Year.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!