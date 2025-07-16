Canadiens' Ivan Demidov Hits Off-Season Running
Montreal Canadiens superstar rookie Ivan Demidov is set to embark on his first full NHL camp and preseason, followed by his Calder season debut. While he certainly didn't look out of place in his few games during the 2024-25 season, he has been hard at work, preparing to make his mark on the league.
While he has been reportedly doing two sessions a day, five days a week on the ice, and in the gym every morning before hitting the ice. He is showing his dedication and work ethic, that could set a new standard for the entire group, alongside Lane Hutson, the two under-22 skaters are perhaps the hardest workers in the Canadiens room.
It's all for their love of the game, but what Demidov did recently just showed that he is all class, and any chance he can give back to the crazed fans who have sold out his jerseys, he is open to taking it. That came through recently at the MYM Showdown in Boisbriand, Quebec.
The event had Demidov partake in a shootout competition, and the poor goalie's day went as you would expect it to go. But, this also gave fans a glimpse of the creativity, puck handling and shifty edges that Demidov is going to introduce to the league come October.
Though just in a small sample size to this point, Demidov has shown his skills and instincts against NHL competition, but the majority of film on Demidov is from his time in the KHL, and few fans dig for those highlights. Demidov sported a teal and orange sweater and deked the goaltender out of their skates many times over.
There is about to be a shift in Montreal, and the youth, especially Demidov and Hutson, who will support captain Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, who are in their primes, are going to make all the difference for the budding Canadiens.
A shift from rebuilding club to playoff contender will require many things to go right for the Canadiens, but doubters mustn't make the same mistake and count out the up-and-coming team, which has its sights set on Stanley Cup No. 25.
