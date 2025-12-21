Canadiens Rookie Goaltender Earns Starting Role

The Montreal Canadiens might have found their answer in goal. At the start of the season, the Habs entered the year with a tandem of Sam Montembeault and Jakub Dobes. The pair showed promise last season, but this year things appeared different.

The Canadiens' plan was for Montembeault to build off of his strong 2024-2025 campaign and for 24-year-old Dobes to take the next step. Dobes has looked decent in 19 appearances this season, going 12-5-2 with a 2.91 goals-against average. Montembeault's game, however, has faltered. After winning just five games in his first 15 appearances and posting a GAA well above 3.00, he was sent to the AHL for a conditioning stint with the hope that he would find his game in the process.

That forced the Habs to turn to rookie goaltender and top prospect Jacob Fowler. The 21-year-old, former third-round pick of the organization, is in the midst of his first full professional season, but that didn't stop Montreal from calling him up a few games ago.

In four games, Fowler has quickly proved that he can be the team's starting goaltender moving forward.

The Path Has Been Set

Fowler's trajectory to becoming the Canadiens' starting goalie began in 2023, but it kicked into second gear last season. At Boston College in the NCAA, Fowler was one of the best goalies in the country for multiple seasons. He won 57 games over 74 games as the starter and he backstopped the Eagles to back-to-back Frozen Four tournament appearances.

After BC's season ended, Fowler quickly made the leap to the AHL. He even started games in the postseason with the Canadiens' affiliate, the Laval Rockets.

That stint prepared him to challenge for a roster spot this season. The organization prioritized giving him playing time in the AHL over backing up in the NHL, but the circumstances changed quickly and he's responded perfectly.

Dec 13, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Montréal Canadiens goaltender Jacob Fowler (32) makes a save on a shot on goal attempt in the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A Shutout to Remember

In his first four starts, he's looked the part of a franchise goalie. He's posted a record of 2-1-1, with a 2.49 GAA and .915 save percentage.

But Fowler's most recent start was a thing of beauty, and it should give the Habs the proof and confidence they need to stick with the rookie puck-stopper.

Against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Fowler was sterling. He faced 31 shots and turned them all aside, recording the first shutout of his NHL career.

It certainly won't be the last, however. And if the Canadiens are smart, they will take this sample size and run with it. As the Habs find some life in the midway point of the regular season, the spark Fowler has brought, combined with his skillset, is plenty of reason to keep him as the starter in Montreal.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!