Jacob Fowler: From NCAA Standout To AHL Playoff Starter?
After a dominant regular season, Cayden Primeau has struggled in the conference final against the Charlotte Checkers.
Primeau has indeed been the backbone for the Laval Rocket, acting as a third line of defense for the entirety of the AHL season. The confidence this has afforded the team upfront has been tremendous.
But down three to nothing, the Rocket need an impeccable performance between their pipes from their starter.
Jacob Fowler has been the ultimate professional sitting on the bench through the first three games of the series, supporting his fellow goaltender. But at what point does he want to get in there in a fashion other than being the reliever, because Primeau had an off night?
It’s meant as no disrespect to Primeau, but Fowler should’ve started game three, and given the result, his performance confirmed that for everybody who felt that way before the game.
Game four's starter shouldn’t be much of a difficult decision for Laval head coach Pascal Vincent.
Like Fowler, Primeau was dominant in the college ranks and after a successful career in the NCAA, he turned pro with the Laval Rocket. Primeau has been a fantastic American Hockey League goaltender, and the organization couldn’t ask for more from him at that level.
However, when he’s called upon to take the reins for the big club, St. Louis is not able to rely on him.
Fowler, the much younger player, has done everything to warrant a start, and though he was outplayed against the Rochester Americans by Primeau, the tables have turned a little bit. The club needs the best goalie, and in game four, with their backs against the wall, facing elimination, they need a steady performance between the pipes.
Laval needs to assert themselves physically, and getting on the board early will be tremendous for the team's confidence, especially the young players.
They found themselves in a pretty deep hole, but this was also a perfect time for them to learn how to battle back. Just as Connor McDavid and the Oilers were slapped in the mouth, it gave them all the motivation to get back to the Stanley Cup final for the second consecutive season.
McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are not Fowler, but the sour taste in the goaltender’s mouth with his team down three games is zero should be the perfect motivation for him to put together a sensational performance.
We will soon find out whether Fowler is ready to take the reins from Primeau.
What can it hurt, giving the start to next year’s likely starter? What better experience than starting a game that is a must-win?
Ivan Demidov got a couple of playoff games, which should make all the difference when starting his rookie season in the NHL next year.
First-year players give themselves some perspective before heading into the off-season. What more brilliant preparation for next year than the highest level of NHL competition?
With some essential experience headed Fowler's way, Vincent's vote of confidence in giving him the start is exactly what the young goaltender needs before the biggest offseason of his young career.
