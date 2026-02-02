Predators GM Stepping Down Amid Disappointing Season

In the midst of a disappointing season that sees the Nashville Predators’ playoff hopes barely hanging by a thread, general manager Barry Trotz is reportedly stepping down.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the longtime head of Nashville’s front office will announce his intent to leave the team on Feb. 2, but he will remain in the role until the new general manager is hired.

It’s a shocking move and development, especially given that the Predators — after starting the season on the wrong foot — have been playing better hockey as of late. In fact, the team is currently within four points of a playoff spot, with the San Jose Sharks and Utah Mammoth being the only two clubs that are in Nashville’s way. Still, it appears that Trotz is leaving regardless of the recent resurgence.

Overall, the Predators are 102-97-19 in Trotz’s three seasons as the general manager.

A Nashville Legend

Jun 26, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Incoming Nashville Predators general manager Barry Trotz talks with members of the media on the red carpet before the 2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena.

After being hired as the team’s first head coach ahead of the franchise’s inaugural season in 1998, Trotz quickly cemented himself as a legend in Tennessee’s capital. Nashville made the Stanley Cup Playoffs seven times over his 15 years with the club but failed to make it past the second round.

Following the 2013-14 season, the Predators announced that Trotz wouldn’t be returning, with him instead heading to the Washington Capitals. It was there where Trotz had his most success. His Capitals earned 100 points in all four seasons he was there and also won the Stanley Cup in 2018 behind the greatness of Alex Ovechkin.

But that would be it for Trotz’s time in Washington, as he departed for the New York Islanders the next year. After two defeats in the Eastern Conference finals — both of which came to the Tampa Bay Lightning — the Islanders moved on, leaving Trotz without a job for the first time since the 20th century.

That’s when the Predators came calling once again. On July 1, 2023, it was announced that Trotz would be the second general manager in Predators history. Nashville made the playoffs in his first season back but lost to the Vancouver Canucks in six games in the first round.

That led to the team pulling out the money cannon the following offseason, signing Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei in free agency. But the moves didn’t work out, and the Predators instead were one of the worst teams in the NHL. The same was true for much of this season until the recent resurgence that’s seen the operation seemingly fix itself overnight.

