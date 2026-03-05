Predators' Erik Haula Drawing Trade Interest

With the NHL Trade Deadline approaching soon, it sounds like general manager Barry Trotz and the Nashville Predators have chosen a path with already having dealt Michael McCarron and Cole Smith. Now, with the Predators seemingly in sell mode, more of their players are generating trade interest.

NHL insider Kevin Weekes reported that veteran center Erik Haula, who had quite the Olympic tournament in Milan for Team Finland, is drawing interest from contending teams. And during this time of year, centers are always at a premium.

I’m told @PredsNHL Haula is drawing interest for teams that may miss on

O’Reilly and Trocheck . #HockeyX pic.twitter.com/QkaxPYpDHB — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) March 4, 2026

And it seems to be no secret that there are names out there on the center market that would be traded before Haula. Those names also were reported by Weekes to be Predators center Ryan O'Reilly and New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck. Weekes mentioned if teams miss out on those two, they would circle back to Haula.

Feb 28, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly (90) celebrates a goal scored by center Steven Stamkos (not pictured) against the Dallas Stars during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

O'Reilly and Trocheck will carry heavier price tags on them than someone like Haula. O'Reilly and Trocheck are ones that can help out on the scoresheet and are so consistent down the middle. Not to say that Haula is not a good center because he is, but he lacks in the offensive area as compared to the other two.

But whichever team acquires Haula's services is going to get a very good player that knows his role and plays it well and plays on the powerplay and the penalty kill. It will not necessarily be a bad thing if teams miss out on O'Reilly and Trocheck for this reason.

Haula might get more trade interest than O'Reilly

It has been said plenty of times by O'Reilly as of recently that he does not want to go anywhere, and a lot of the big-name NHL reporters have made it known that Trotz does not want to trade him. With that being said, Haula should draw a lot of interest at the expense of O'Reilly staying in Nashville.

O'Reilly is a big part of what the Predators have been the last few years and is going to carry a hefty price tag and likely a player that Trotz does not touch. So insert Haula to a lot of contending teams that are looking for a center.

Pittsburgh would make a lot of sense for Haula, as they are down Sidney Crosby and Blake Lizotte as of the current moment. Whoever gets Haula is going to get a very good player for their playoff run.

