Predators Finally Back in Playoff Position

General manager Barry Trotz of the Nashville Predators seemed to take the approach of selling off his UFA's at the trade deadline and banking on a higher draft pick, but head coach Andrew Brunette has his team playing some of the best hockey they have played this season.

The Predators have won three games in a row, one more recently over the Vegas Golden Knights where goaltender Justus Annunen was fantastic, and now Nashville is in a playoff spot. It has been a long time since it has been in this position, but Predators fans should enjoy this one.

NSH wins 4-1 over VGK

LAK loses 4-1 to BUF

SEA loses 5-2 to CBJ

SJ loses 4-1 to PHIL



The Predators will hold this position at least until tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/MDEpXLrVk5 — Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) March 21, 2026

When Trotz decided to sell players like Michael McCarron, Cole Smith, and Michael Bunting among others, the playoffs did not seem like a reality. There is still a good chunk of the season left, but veterans Steven Stamkos, Ryan O'Reilly, and Filip Forsberg will never give up.

Mar 21, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Steven Stamkos (91) skates behind the net against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The veterans on the team want to be in the playoffs more than anything. The Predators would likely lose very easily in the first round to the Colorado Avalanche, but making the playoffs at least to players is way better than missing out.

The fact that the Predators have a mix of rookies and veterans around on the team that are helping the team win, speaks to the culture around the club. It might have seemed like doom-and-gloom after the deadline, but for now, Nashville has a lot to smile about.

Nashville can separate themselves soon if they keep playing their game

Nashville is a team this season that has gotten outshot a lot in most of their games, but goaltending has stolen them wins. That can be said in their most recent wins over the Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights.

The Predators have been outplayed and outshot but have taken advantage of mistakes and have gotten great goaltending. There was one point in their win over the Golden Knights where the Golden Knights were leading in shots 16-2 but trailed 2-0 on the scoreboard.

The Predators were taking advantage of what Vegas was giving them and were capitalizing. Meanwhile, Vegas was throwing anything and everything at the net and were just running into a brick wall in Annunen.

But if the Predators can keep this winning going and getting goaltending that they know as of recently that they have been capable of, they should be able to separate themselves in the playoff race. And it helps Nashville that they beat teams in the race to help their case.

Predators fans did not envision a run like this after selling at the deadline. But others have been stepping up and leading the charge for Nashville.

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