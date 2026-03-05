Predators Trade Former Calder Trophy Finalist to Stars

The NHL Trade Deadline is 21 hours away but that does not mean all the trading needs to be done on Deadline Day. Nashville Predators general manager Barry Trotz does not seem like he is done dealing and continues to trade players from his team, which is clearly not contending at the moment.

He had already dealt forwards Michael McCarron and Cole Smith and defenseman Nick Blankenburg for draft picks and now he is dealing Michael Bunting. Bunting is on his way to a Stanley Cup contender as he now joins the rival Dallas Stars.

Michael Bunting is being traded to the Dallas Stars for a 3rd round pick per @FriedgeHNIC pic.twitter.com/0NJiVuAJDT — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 5, 2026

Dallas gets another forward to add to either their top six or bottom six, as Bunting is a versatile player and Nashville gets another draft pick to add to their already overflowing cupboard. This trade makes sense for both sides as Nashville is clearly in sell mode and Dallas is chasing the Stanley Cup.

Nashville has needed a sell off for a few years now and have finally decided that this year is the time to do so. As for Dallas, they are usually always in the fold and contending so this time of year they are always buying on the forward market.

This trade makes Dallas better right now currently, as they are chasing the Colorado Avalanche for first place in the Central Division. Stars general manager Jim Nill had already acquired defenseman Tyler Myers from the Vancouver Canucks earlier in the week, and now he gets his forward addition.

Mar 2, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers (57) handles the puck in warm up prior to a game against the Dallas Stars at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Bunting had been in trade rumors for a while now and he finally gets dealt. It was rumored a while ago that Bunting was going to be traded to the New York Islanders but ultimately goes to the Dallas Stars.

Bunting should help the Stars fill some injury voids in the meantime

Stars forward MIkko Rantanen is going to be out for a little bit with an injury, and now that Nill was able to acquire Bunting for a draft pick, it seems like Bunting is going to fill that injury void for a bit. It is difficult to replace a player of Rantanen's caliber, but Bunting is now there.

The Stars are also set to get Roope Hintz back from injury, and now adding Bunting improves their forward core as the Stanley Cup Playoffs get closer and closer. Bunting is not as huge of a forward addition as someone like Robert Thomas, but he definitely helps Dallas right now.

Bunting is a type of player that is gritty and can play on the powerplay and likes to be that net-front presence. Dallas is going to love using him in that role and fans will like the move as well.

