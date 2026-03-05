Predators Trade Defenseman to Avalanche

Nashville Predators general manager Barry Trotz has furthered his position in the upcoming NHL Trade Deadline as he sends another piece of his roster away. Recently, he traded Michael McCarron to the Minnesota Wild and Cole Smith to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Now Trotz sends 5th/6th and third pairing defenseman Nick Blankenburg to the Colorado Avalanche for a 2027 fifth-round pick. Colorado gets another piece to add to their defense while Trotz gets to add more draft picks to his cabinet for the incoming rebulld for his Predators.

We've acquired a fifth-round draft pick in 2027 from Colorado in exchange for defenseman Nick Blankenburg.



Full details » https://t.co/1gNDnlJ0jx pic.twitter.com/VcdV5Jo2yH — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) March 5, 2026

Blankenburg is a player that is really going to help the Stanley Cup favorite Colorado Avalanche, as playoff contending teams always need defensemen. Blankenburg is somebody that can play on the bottom pairing for Colorado or move up if need be due to injuries.

It also is interesting for Colorado because they just acquired Brett Kulak from the Pittsburgh Penguins not long ago and sent Sam Girard the other way. It is like when the Avalanche last season completely redid their goaltending with MacKenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood, and now it seems like they are completely redoing their defense.

As for Nashville, it seems like the rebuild is finally on, which should have happened years ago, and maybe Nashville would have been contending by now had that been the case. But the Predators are on the outside of the playoff picture and would likely get swept in the first round of the playoffs if they were to sneak in.

But Trotz is now seeing the vision and knows that his team needs to rebuild for the long term, and continuing to unload pieces is seriously helping that case.

Colorado making this depth move is a win with the playoffs in sight

It never hurts for a contending team to go after defenseman that would not cost a lot prior to the Trade Deadline, and that is what the Avalanche and general manager Chris McFarland did in this trade.

Teams like the Avalanche and other teams that contend for the playoffs go through bumps and bruises come April. Acquiring a player like Blankenburg should really help the depth behind Cale Makar and Devon Toews, who carry the load on the top pairing for the West contenders.

Blankenburg goes from a team that needs to rebuild to a team that is a favorite for the Stanley Cup, and both teams got what they needed in this deal. Trotz and McFarland know their paths in this deadline; one is a buyer and one is a clear seller. Good deal for both sides.

