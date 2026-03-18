Jack Hughes Calls Out Hockey Hall of Fame, Wants Gold Medal Puck

Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils has stated he wants the Hockey Hall of Fame to return him the puck from his gold-medal-winning overtime goal for Team USA in the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, which is currently on display in Toronto.

Hughes and Team USA defeated Canada 2-1 in OT with a shot at the 1:41 minute mark to give the U.S. men their first Olympic gold since the Lake Placid Miracle on Ice in 1980. As a result, this March 16, the Hockey Hall of Fame began displaying both Hughes' overtime "golden goal" puck and that of Megan Keller, whose overtime goal delivered the Olympic gold medal as well to the U.S. women's hockey team. The pucks are featured in an "Olympics '26" display that also contains a "Captain America" Hilary Knight Team USA jersey and a stick used by American teammate Brady Tkachuk, among other Olympic items.

However — Hughes has told ESPN he very much wants his puck back.

"I'm trying to get it. Like, that's bulls--- that the Hockey Hall of Fame has it, in my opinion. Why would they have that puck?" Hughes asked. "I don't see why Megan Keller or I shouldn't have those pucks."

Hockey Hall of Fame Requested to Return Golden Goal Puck

Hughes is a Florida native and has 51 points across 17 goals and 34 assists this season with the Devils.

Since returning from Milan, he recorded a hat trick over the New York Rangers on March 7.

Mar 14, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates with the puck against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

"I wouldn't even want it for myself. I'd want it for my dad. I know he'd just love, love having it," Hughes also said. "When I look back in time in my career, I don't collect too many things for myself, but my dad's a monster collector for the three [including Luke and Quinn Hughes] of us. I know he would have a special place for it."

Jack has also made appearances on "Saturday Night Live" in addition to "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "The Pat McAfee Show."

A spokesperson for the International Ice Hockey Federation told Sportico on Feb. 27 that the 2026 men's winning puck was immediately secured and "designated for archival preservation with the HHOF to ensure its long-term safekeeping and historical recognition."

The Hockey Hall of Fame and USA Hockey have not yet responded to requests for comment from ESPN.

Jack currently has 402 career points, a mark he hit in only 414 league games played. He is now the fastest player to hit 400 points in New Jersey franchise history.

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